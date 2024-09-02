[Herald Review] Stray Kids open new chapter with world tour ‘dominATE’ heavy on drama

Stray Kids kick off their third world tour "dominATE" with a 4-day concert at the Kspo Dome in Seoul. Aug. 24-25, Aug. 31- Sept. 1. (JYP Entertainment)

A gigantic pair of silver lips was projected onto the main screen, and as they parted, Stray Kids emerged from within, dressed in silver stage costumes. The audience erupted in an ear-splitting cheer as the eight-member K-pop boy group kicked off the final day of their four-day concert at the Kspo Dome in Seoul on Sunday with “Mountains,” a Side-B track from their latest mini-album, "ATE."

Stray Kids took center stage, flanked by a mega dance crew that filled the stage.

“We are thrilled to be back with a concert on a much larger scale and of higher quality. Tonight, we’re presenting some new performances, so enjoy the evening to the fullest,” said Han of Stray Kids.

The concert featured a live band, including a drummer, electric guitarist, bassist and keyboardist, who were introduced one by one by the group.

Stray Kids energized the crowd with their powerful performances of globally popular hip-hop electronica tracks like “Thunderous,” “Jjam,” and “District 9.”

The group also used props, including eight rollable doors for each member during their “Back Door,” creating a dynamic stage effect reminiscent of a scene from a music video.

The concert did not lack drama.

Stray Kids made a dramatic entrance in a classic black car to perform “Chk Chk Boom,” the title track from their latest album "Ate," which topped Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, for five consecutive weeks.