[Herald Review] Stray Kids open new chapter with world tour ‘dominATE’ heavy on drama

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
-
2
Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe
-
3
Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history
-
4
Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide
-
5
Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?
-
6
Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body
-
7
S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy
-
8
As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows
-
9
LG Electronics sets up consortium for heat pump technology in China
-
10
'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire
[Herald Review] Stray Kids open new chapter with world tour ‘dominATE’ heavy on dramaBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 16:14
A gigantic pair of silver lips was projected onto the main screen, and as they parted, Stray Kids emerged from within, dressed in silver stage costumes. The audience erupted in an ear-splitting cheer as the eight-member K-pop boy group kicked off the final day of their four-day concert at the Kspo Dome in Seoul on Sunday with “Mountains,” a Side-B track from their latest mini-album, "ATE."
Stray Kids took center stage, flanked by a mega dance crew that filled the stage.
“We are thrilled to be back with a concert on a much larger scale and of higher quality. Tonight, we’re presenting some new performances, so enjoy the evening to the fullest,” said Han of Stray Kids.
The concert featured a live band, including a drummer, electric guitarist, bassist and keyboardist, who were introduced one by one by the group.
Stray Kids energized the crowd with their powerful performances of globally popular hip-hop electronica tracks like “Thunderous,” “Jjam,” and “District 9.”
The group also used props, including eight rollable doors for each member during their “Back Door,” creating a dynamic stage effect reminiscent of a scene from a music video.
The concert did not lack drama.
Stray Kids made a dramatic entrance in a classic black car to perform “Chk Chk Boom,” the title track from their latest album "Ate," which topped Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, for five consecutive weeks.
Each member showcased a solo stage with an unreleased single.
Bangchan, for instance, appeared dragging a chair to the center stage, where dancers were sprawled out on the floor like zombies. The camera zoomed in on Bangchan’s face, revealing one eye transformed into that of a snake. He delivered a mystical performance of his unreleased solo single “Railway,” ending with a dramatic exit as he removed his top and fell backward from a lift, disappearing from view.
Despite performing a physically demanding set for nearly three hours, Stray Kids executed each song's choreography meticulously and powerfully, without omitting any details.
“Preparing for this Seoul concert, we were a bit nervous because we didn’t have much time to prepare due to how busy we have been these past few months. But as soon as we stepped on stage and saw you enjoying the concert, we relaxed and conquered the stage,” said Changbin of Stray Kids.
“Starting with our Seoul show, we’re embarking on our third world tour to meet many more Stays (fandom name) around the world. We’ll return after gathering a lot of positive energy from our fans. You are our driving force and we hope to be the same for you,” said Lee Know.
Stray Kids’ next stop is the Singapore National Stadium on Sept. 28, followed by 16 more shows in 10 cities across Asia. The schedule for the American and European legs of the tour is yet to be announced.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly holds opening ceremony 96 days late
-
Would Samsung benefit from Intel exit from foundry race?
-
Yoon's popularity hits 2-year low amid medical standoff