Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?

A visitor takes a look at a white Tesla Model Y on the left at the Tesla Store in Starfield Hanam, a shopping complex located in Gyeonggi Province just east of Seoul, Aug. 24. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

Starfield Hanam, a shopping complex located in Gyeonggi Province just east of Seoul, is home to South Korea’s first Tesla showroom, which opened its doors in 2017. Here, the allure of Tesla vehicles has always drawn a crowd, but recently, a different kind of interest has been brewing among potential buyers -- an interest not just in the cars themselves, but in the batteries that power them.

Recent high-profile EV fires in Korea have sparked public concern about the reliability of the batteries that fuel these high-tech machines. One Tesla employee at the Starfield Hanam showroom said, “We’ve seen a definite uptick in questions about battery manufacturers lately. Some customers have expressed concern about the safety of the Chinese-made CATL batteries in the Tesla Model Y.”

But not all of these concerns are knee-jerk reactions to alarming headlines. Unlike many EV buyers, Tesla customers often arrive well-informed, already aware of the different battery configurations available in the market.

“It’s like when you’re buying a computer -- you don’t just look at the brand of the laptop, like Lenovo or Apple. You’re also thinking about the CPU or GPU, whether it’s Intel, AMD, or Nvidia. Similarly, a considerable portion of potential Tesla buyers and owners are savvy enough to evaluate the battery makers, not just the car itself,” the employee said.

Fires fuel EV battery branding and China bias

Interest in EV batteries surged after a Mercedes-Benz electric car caught fire in Incheon, revealing it used batteries from the lesser-known Chinese firm Farasis Energy. The revelation has prompted consumers, who might have previously overlooked the importance of battery origin, to reconsider their purchasing priorities. The big question now is whether the brand of an EV’s battery will become as significant a factor as the car brand itself.

The growing awareness has also stoked a bias against Chinese-made batteries. Even though this perception is not grounded in technical evidence, this divide between Korean and Chinese manufacturers is becoming more pronounced as more consumers become educated about battery brands.

At Starfield Hanam, where several major automakers have showrooms, this sentiment was echoed by representatives from other brands. A Genesis representative noted, "Customers were reassured to learn that the GV70 EV on display uses batteries from SK On, a Korean manufacturer." Over at BMW, an employee mentioned that while their i7 eDrive50 on display uses Samsung SDI batteries, some customers were "surprised and skeptical" to discover that other models, like the iX3, rely on CATL batteries.