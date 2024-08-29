[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Chanyeol tops iTunes chart in 51 regions

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Chanyeol of EXO proved himself a formidable soloist, placing his first solo album atop the iTunes Top Albums chart in 51 regions, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday. His first solo EP “Black Out” also claimed the top spot on several music charts in Korea and China. The mini-album comprises six tracks including the titular track and “I’m on your side too,” for which the veteran idol participated in writing the lyrics. On Sept. 6-7, he will host a solo concert in Seoul before visiting fans in nine cities across Asia. Separately, he is playing a supporting role in Netflix's original thriller drama “The Frog” which began airing last week. Taeyeon joins forces with Sam Smith, Sooyoung debuts in Japan

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

British singer and songwriter Sam Smith set Taeyeon fans abuzz when he uploaded a spoiler for his 10th-anniversary album Thursday on Instagram. Along with the title of his hit song “I’m Not The Only One,” he wrote the name of the K-pop singer hinting at the collaboration between the two. Taeyeon dropped the summer single “Heaven” in July and is poised to bring out her sixth solo EP in the fourth quarter of this year.

(Credit: Saram Entertainment) (Credit: Saram Entertainment)

Sooyoung, meanwhile, will drop her first solo single in Japan on Oct. 30, according to her agency Saram Entertainment. The singer and actor will drop the single “Unstoppable,” co-authoring lyrics for three songs out of four tracks. To mark the album's release, she is holding a meet-and-greet with fans in Tokyo on Oct. 26. Seventeen cinches ‘gold’ in Japan with 2015 hit song

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen’s “Mansae” from 2015 was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to the organization on Thursday. “Mansae” fronted its second EP “Boys Be” and has gathered 50 million streams in the country as of last month, becoming the band’s 12th song to achieve the feat. The music video for the lead single was the second-most watched by a K-pop singer in the month it was released, and the EP earned the 13-member act a place among Billboard magazine's “2015 21 under 21." It was the only Asian act on the list. In the meantime, Seventeen is slated to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on Sept. 8. On October 12-13, it will go live in Seoul to kick off an international tour that will be held In Asia and the US. At the Seoul gig, the group will unveil songs from its upcoming 12th EP. Bang Yedam brings out 2nd EP

Bang Yedam brings out 2nd EP