Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame

Most Popular
-
1
Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study
-
2
SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
-
3
‘I hated being asked where I’m from,’ ex-North Korean diplomat tells Seoul lawmakers
-
4
Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute
-
5
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges
-
6
[News Analysis] Are movie tickets in Korea too expensive?
-
7
Jo Jung-suk says his wife Gummy gave him most confidence for 'A-List to Playlist'
-
8
Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
-
9
'I am sorry for cheating on my wife': K-drama star's faux apology goes viral
-
10
Why K-Pop idols face stricter scrutiny: cultural and economic forces behind Korea's high standards
Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fameBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 16:48
Table tennis star and Paris Olympic double-bronze medalist Shin Yu-bin has become a favorite in the Korean food industry, landing major ad deals with top brands.
The 20-year-old athlete brought home medals in mixed and women’s doubles, ending the country’s long medal drought in table tennis.
Cameras caught her munching on snacks -- bananas, rice balls, and energy gels -- during breaks as the competition heated up. These endearing moments quickly went viral, adding to her charm alongside her trademark victory "chirps" that earned her the much-beloved nickname "Ppiyaki."
Now, the table tennis star is riding the wave of her newfound fame. On Tuesday, BHC Chicken, a leading South Korean fried chicken franchise, announced her as the new face of their signature "Bburinkle" chicken.
This partnership is just the latest in Shin's growing menu of food-related endorsements. Earlier this month, she became the model for Binggrae's banana-flavored milk, a nod to her mid-game banana bites. GS Retail, a major convenience store chain, has launched rice balls and snacks featuring her name and image.
All this speaks to Shin's soaring brand power. A recent big data analysis by a South Korean research firm ranked her No. 1 in brand recognition among the country's sports stars in August, placing her above Premier League superstar Son Heung-min and fellow Olympian Kim Min-ji, a pistol shooter whose ice-cold demeanor sparked an online frenzy.
For Shin, the fried chicken gig happens to be a perfect match.
"Bburinkle is my go-to fried chicken," she told local media. "I'm so thrilled to promote a product that's not only my favorite but but popular among my peers as well."
More from Headlines
-
'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
-
Deepfake pornography haunts South Korea
-
Assembly passes several ‘livelihood’ bills in rare bipartisan move