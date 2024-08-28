[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa enters Billboard Hot 100 at No. 97

(Credit: Lloud Company) (Credit: Lloud Company)

Lisa of Blackpink hit the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 97 with “New Woman,” her collaboration with Spanish pop star Rosalia. It is her fourth entry on the main singles chart following “LaLisa” and “Money” from her namesake album released in 2021. The two songs ranked No. 84 and No. 90, respectively. Her last single “Rockstar” from June, claimed No. 70 on the chart. On Wednesday, the artist shared the news on her Instagram that “New Woman” was No. 6 on the Billboard Global excl. US chart. Separately, she was shortlisted in four categories for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with “Rockstar” – Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best K-Pop – the most for a K-pop act this year. The award ceremony will be held Sept. 10 in New York. Astro’s Cha Eunwoo collaborates with Peder Elias

(Credit: Fantagio) (Credit: Fantagio)

Cha Eunwoo of Astro will drop the digital single “Hey Hello,” a collaboration with Norwegian singer and songwriter Peder Elias, agency Fantagio said Tuesday. As the image of the two facing away from the camera announced, the single will be dropped on Friday. The song was performed in advance last month at Cha’s encore fan concert in Seoul where Elias appeared as a special guest. The two musicians had teamed up in 2022 to perform Elias’ hit song “Bonfire” on Cha’s YouTube channel. In the meantime, the singer and actor wrapped up his solo fan concert tour last month which took him to 11 cities in Asia and Latin America. He returned last week from Helsinki for a variety show that airs soon. NewJeans logs 100m streams with ‘How Sweet’

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify with “How Sweet” as of Monday, agency Ador said Wednesday, citing the platform. It is the group’s 13th song to reach the mark. “How Sweet” is the titular track from the single out in May and was No. 12 on Spotify's Bubbling Under Hot 100. The single is spending its 13th week on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. US charts, ranking No. 178 and No. 83, respectively, on the latest chart dated Aug. 31. It peaked at No. 18 and No. 7. The single sold over 1 million copies, as did all NewJeans albums released so far. Meanwhile, the quintet will attend the 2024 The Fact Music Awards held in Osaka, Japan, on Sept. 8. Le Sserafim garners 100m views with ‘Smart’ music video

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)