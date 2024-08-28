[Herald Interview] Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha talk about what ‘Pachinko’ means to them

Lee Min-ho (left) and Kim Min-ha pose for a photo during a press conference for “Pachinko” held at Intercontinental Grand Parnas, Seoul, Aug. 23. (Apple TV+) Lee Min-ho (left) and Kim Min-ha pose for a photo during a press conference for “Pachinko” held at Intercontinental Grand Parnas, Seoul, Aug. 23. (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+’s Korean original series “Pachinko” aired its first episode of season two on Aug. 23. The show’s main protagonists Lee Min-ho and Kim Min-ha, who played a fish broker tied to Yakuza Hansu and a sturdy, hard-working young woman from a small town Sunja, respectively, said they assimilated to their characters. The second season of the period drama chronicles the life of a Korean family spanning four generations, who moved to Japan in the early 1900s. Over the eight-episode series, the life of Sunja, a Korean woman born to a poor family in Busan, shows her struggles to settle in Osaka, Japan, following World War II. “Looking at Hansu, I have to admit that there are some similar aspects between him and myself. Starting a career early, life was focused more on survival, and also ambitious with desires at one point. While I, as an actor, was able to express such feelings in a healthy way through many people’s love, Hansu wasn’t able to express that well. That has allowed me to feel gratitude toward my life, appreciate and respect people around me,” Lee said in an interview on Aug. 23.

Kim Min-ha, who rose to stardom with her first-ever lead role in the global TV series that won the best foreign-language series at the US Critics Choice Awards last year, said “Pachinko” has “upgraded” her life. “To be honest, nothing has really changed before and after shooting this project. But no matter what, now I’m given more opportunities to choose a project from many, different options,” Kim said during an interview on Aug. 23. “As I played Sunja, I was surprised by her and I wanted to become like her. Because the second season is set seven years after the timeframe in the first season, I focused on delving into what kind of experiences Sunja might have gone through (over time). Writing my journal from Sunja’s point of view helped to do so. I’m sure Sunja is a sturdy woman who gains hope from her family, so I tried to show Sunja’s flexible character facing a new environment with a family in season two,” the 28-year-old actor said.

