[News Analysis] Are movie tickets in Korea too expensive?

Moviegoers are seen at the CGV Yongsan multiplex cinema in Seoul, Aug. 22. (Yonhap)

Veteran actor Choi Min-sik’s remarks on an interview show recently have sparked debate about whether movie tickets at South Korean cinemas are indeed expensive. While his comment drew mixed reactions, the country’s largest multiplex cinema chain decided to halve its ticket prices for four days.

“Movie theaters have raised (ticket) prices a lot. Please lower them a bit. If you suddenly raise them like that, I wouldn’t go anywhere either (even as an actor). Do you think people will go through the legwork of buying movie tickets after streaming several movies while sitting at home?” the 62-year-old actor said on the popular MBC interview show, “Son Seok-hee’s Questions,” which aired Aug. 17.

Choi later explained his comment that people don’t go to cinemas anymore due to “expensive ticket prices,” relying instead on streaming platforms to watch films in the comfort of their own homes.

It was the first time a renowned actor publicly attributed local cinemas’ low ticket sales to their expensive ticket prices.

How expensive are movie tickets in Korea?

According to Korea Film Council data, the average price of a movie ticket at a multiplex chain cinema in 2019 was 8,444 won. Following the pandemic outbreak, the average annual price at multiplexes across the country jumped to 10,080 won in 2023.

As of August this year, the price of a movie ticket has now risen as high as 15,000 won for weekend peak screening times. Tickets for watching 4D or IMAX theaters have climbed to around 20,000 won each.

Some industry insiders argue that the increases reflect inflation.

“Since the cost of living, workers’ wages and rent all went up after the pandemic outbreak, movie ticket prices had to, inevitably, go up,” an official from a large distributor said to The Korea Herald. “Operating a cinema requires constant investment, such as upgrading the facilities as well as customer service.”