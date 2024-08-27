[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone continues 1m sales streak with 4th EP

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

The fourth EP from Zerobaseone sold more than 1 million copies on release day, as did all three previous albums, agency WakeOne Entertainment said Tuesday. EP “Cinema Paradise” was released Monday and debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums chart in 15 regions and the main track “Good So Bad” landed on its Top Songs chart at No. 8. The lead single also claimed the top spot on the Top 100 chart of LINE Music, a leading music website in Japan, while all seven songs from the mini album made the Top 100 on Melon, the largest platform in Korea. The music video for “Good So Bad,” which grabbed more attention for the appearance of veteran actor Yoo Jitae, surpassed 12 million views in less than 24 hours. Next month, the band will embark on its first international tour “Timeless World.” NCT Wish to return next month: report

NCT Wish is set to return at the end of September, according to a local media report Tuesday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed that the NCT subunit is preparing to bring out a new album next month following the report. The six-member act will release its first EP in late September after dropping a prerelease early next month. The subunit, the last to be added to NCT, debuted in February and has put out two singles in Japanese and Korean. Its latest single “Songbird” in Korean sold over 530,000 copies in the first week of last month, almost doubling on that of debut single “Wish,” and set a record from a K-pop idol band that debuted this year. N.Flying to tour Asia

Boy band N.Flying will visit four cities in Asia starting Nov. 23, agency FNC Entertainment announced Tuesday. The band of five will hold concerts in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Macao and Taipei until Feb. 9, for its Asia tour “Hide-Out.” The title is carried over from the Seoul gig held in June which was expanded into a three-date show. The Seoul concert only featured Lee Seunghyub and Yoo Hweseung since three other members are currently serving their mandatory military service, but guitarist Cha Hoon is expected to join the tour as he will be discharged next month. Separately, Lee is appearing in the drama “Love Next Door” which started airing earlier this month. The leader and main rapper has recently gained more popularity through his supporting role in the hit drama “Lovely Runner.” Chungha to drop special single

