ZeroBaseOne ready to spread positive energy with ‘Cinema Paradise’

A happy ending awaits everyone after bad things happen: This is the message that K-pop rookie group ZeroBaseOne wants to deliver through "Cinema Paradise," its fourth EP released Monday.

“Our album is led by the title track ‘Good So Bad’ which is a song that honestly expresses the feeling of falling deeply in love. It's also about being afraid of losing a bittersweet love,” said Zhang Hao of ZeroBaseOne during a press conference Monday in Seoul.

The lead track “Good So Bad” was produced by K-pop hit maker Kenzie, and renowned actor Yoo Ji-tae features in the music video for the single --an electronic synth-pop that uses soundscape, synth arpeggio and funky bass lines.

“Producer Kenzie not only composed our lead track but also directed our recording sessions. She gave us useful advice on what we could focus on vocally to continue growing as better K-pop artists,” said Taerae.

The album also carries six Side-B tracks: “Kill The Romeo,” “The Sea (ZB1 Remake),” “Insomnia,” “Road Movie,” “Eternity” and “Yura Yura (Korean Version).”

ZeroBaseOne is set to embark on its first world tour “Timeless World” in September with the first show taking place in Seoul.

“We are grateful for all the love from fans around the world. We are excited to meet fans in diverse countries. We are currently working hard to prepare for the tour. You can look forward to our new performances never shown before,” said Gunwook of ZeroBaseOne.

ZeroBaseOne comprises nine artists chosen through Mnet’s idol survival reality show, “Boys Planet.”

“We are now one year into our debut. Releasing four albums since our debut was all thanks to our fans. We always focus on enhancing our musical talents to show the best version of ourselves to fans. We hope to continue marching forward,” said Gunwook.

ZeroBaseOne debuted in July 2023.

Just 37 days into its debut, the group held a concert at Gocheok Sky Dome, selling out 18,000 seats.

The group has won 16 awards and three previous mini-albums have all sold over a million copies.

“Our goal is to continue introducing good music that gives positive energy to listeners. Our goal for this year is to stay healthy and enjoy our album promotion and world tour to the fullest,” said Hanbin.