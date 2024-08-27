From EDM to jazz, fall is time for music festivals

Poster for Mega DJ Festival Korea 2024 (Madang ENT) Poster for Mega DJ Festival Korea 2024 (Madang ENT)

Whether you are a fan of electronic dance music, rock or jazz, this fall promises to be full of rich experiences with music festivals set to take place across different venues. EDM fans will not want to miss Mega DJ Festival Korea, taking place at Wave Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, Sept. 7 and 8. The festival will feature a lineup of world-class DJs, including Sebastian Ingrosso, DJ R3HAB, DJ Quintino, Bassjackers, Wiwek, Sikdope and Moksi. Popular DJs from Korea -- Glory & Vandal Rock, Epiik & Sixthema, ZB & Ation, Hanji & Kiann and Castle J, among others -- will also perform at the event, which features a total of 85 artists. Wave Park is the world's largest artificial surfing park. Four stages will be set up against the backdrop of a beach covering 98,000 square meters.

Busan International Rock Festival 2023 (BIRF official Instagram) Busan International Rock Festival 2023 (BIRF official Instagram)

Busan International Rock Festival -- South Korea's longest-running rock festival that kicked off in 2000 -- will be held Oct. 4-6 at the Samnak Eco Park in Busan. The lineup includes diverse bands like N.Flying, Cardi, modern rock band Redoor and Rolling Quartz. Taiwanese band Lilium, which blends unique sounds with emotional lyrics, singer-songwriter Jungwoo, known for her clear voice and lyrical songwriting, and synth-pop band Low Hanging Fruits, noted for their refreshing sound and honest lyrics. In connection with the Busan International Rock Festival, the Rookies on the Bu-Rock program, which aims to discover new artists, has selected 10 acts for the first round of very competitive auditions. The 10 acts will compete on the 2024 Busan International Rock Festival stage, with the winner to receive a total prize of 9 million won ($6,750), as well as opportunities to perform at the 2025 Busan International Rock Festival and other international festivals.

Poster for Jarasum Jazz Festival 2024 (JJF official website) Poster for Jarasum Jazz Festival 2024 (JJF official website)

The Jarasum Jazz Festival, which has introduced new jazz musicians every year for over two decades, will be held Oct. 18-20 on the island of Jaraseom and the surrounding area of Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. Celebrating its 21st year, Jarasum Jazz Festival has become Korea's premier jazz festival. The lineup announced so far includes 17 acts, including legendary saxophonist Kenny Garrett, Immanuel Wilkins, who will be performing in Korea for the first time, and the Emmet Cohen Trio. This year's festival poster was designed by Polish illustrator Katarzyna Bogucka, and several Polish musicians are set to take to the stage. Musicians representing Polish jazz -- Leszek Mozdzer, bassist Kinga Głyk, hip-hop unit BLOTO and emerging band Immortal Onion x Michal Jan -- are set to perform. The festival will continue last year's exchange program with Canada. A group consisting of six musicians from Korea and Canada will showcase reinterpretations that capture the history and culture of the two countries.

Grand Mint Festival 2023 (GMF official Instagram) Grand Mint Festival 2023 (GMF official Instagram)

The indie-oriented Grand Mint Festival 2024 is to be held at Seoul Olympic Park over the two weekends of Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3. Across four days, around 50 acts will perform on the Mint Breeze Stage, a large grassy field in Olympic Park, and at Loving Forest Garden, a lakeside stage. The festival also takes usually place indoors, with events happening simultaneously across three stages. However, due to a lack of availability of indoor venues this year, the festival has been extended from two to four days instead. The first two days will feature performances by Daybreak, known for its refreshing sounds, the duo Peppertones, rising bands Touched, Lucy and N.Flying, and the duo MeloMance, known for their sweet voices and melodies. During the second week, several artists, including singer-songwriter Kwon Jin-ah, Thornapple and Glen Check, along with emotionally resonant singers Kim Feel, So Soo-bin, Kyuhyun and Hong Isaac, will take the stage.

Poster for WonderLivet 2024 (WonderLivet) Poster for WonderLivet 2024 (WonderLivet)