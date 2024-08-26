Most Popular
[Community Discovery] Gwanak transforming from 'goshi town' to youth innovation hub
District with highest proportion of young people in Seoul aims to become center of Korea's youth cultureBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 15:13
Gwanak-gu, home to South Korea's most prestigious university Seoul National University, has been a key incubator for the nation's top elites for decades.
Located in the southwestern part of Seoul and nestled within Gwanaksan, the district is home to numerous cram schools, small residential units, and affordable eateries. These support those preparing for South Korea’s notoriously competitive civil service exams, which facilitate significant social mobility and early career advancement.
Changes in the exam system, such as the abolition of the state bar exam in favor of a three-year law school system, along with the diminishing belief in social advancement through a single high-stakes exam, however, have led Gwanak-gu's transformation.
While keeping its legacy as a so-called "goshi town," the district has set a new vision for its growth -- becoming the next Silicon Valley and a culture capital for Seoul youth, according to Park Jun-hee, the head of Gwanak-gu Office. "Goshi-town" references the high number of "goshiwon" -- small, dorm-like rooms for rent -- in the district.
"I want to redefine Gwanak-gu as a place where young people flock, and so I formulated policies focused on the youth," he said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.
Gwanak-gu boasts the highest proportion of young people in the nation, with 42 percent of its population aged 19-39, according to recent data. In contrast, the nationwide proportion was only 26 percent in 2022, setting Gwanak-gu apart from other districts in Seoul, where the youth population is declining.
The district office has been seeking ways to revitalize the local economy by circulating vouchers worth 200 billion won ($144 million). These vouchers, which citizens can buy at discounted prices, are spent like cash but only in Gwanak. As a result, the commercial areas near Seoul National University, known as "Sharosugil," and Sillim Station are growing, he said.
To cater to this youthful demographic, Gwanak aims to set a nationwide example for young adult policy. The district has implemented various initiatives, including the standalone center "Sillim-dong Three-Room," a comprehensive cultural space exclusively for young people. The center offers programs like home repair classes for those living alone as well as initiatives to motivate job-seeking among disengaged youth. It also provides free study spaces, professional counseling and cultural lectures. In 2022 alone, the center was used by 410,000 young people, highlighting its critical role in supporting and empowering Gwanak-gu's youth, Park noted.
The district also hosts the annual "Groove in Gwanak," an international street dance competition featuring top street dancers from around the world. This event, now in it third year, is well-known for its thrilling dance battles among street dancers of all styles, including popping, locking, waacking and breaking. In June, the third Groove in Gwanak drew over 60,000 spectators, according to district officials.
The district's initiative, "Youth Capital of Culture in Korea," which was planned to offer diverse cultural and artistic spaces and to implement unique youth programs, has received international recognition. Last month, Gwanak won the 6th UCLG International Award. The award is given by the United Cities and Local Governments and Mexico City to municipalities that have contributed to nurturing cultural sustainability. Of 87 local governments that competed, Gwanak won the award along with the Bolivian city La Paz, said Park.
In addition, Gwanak-gu's efforts have also been acknowledged by the OECD with the Public Sector Innovation Award 2022 for actively communicating with its residents online and incorporating their feedback into platforms.
Aspiring to build on these achievements and transform into a self-sustaining city, Gwanak-gu is leveraging the talents of SNU to develop Gwanak S Valley, a dynamic hub akin to Silicon Valley in the US and Zhongguancun in China. This initiative, spearheaded by the district head, aims to transform areas in Gwanak-gu into a global startup hub where universities, businesses and the local community coexist. The ambitious plan includes attracting 1,000 top-tier startups, creating 6,400 jobs and securing 200 billion won in investments by 2026.
Notably, in January, for the first time among district offices, eight companies from Gwanak S Valley set up booths at the CES tech event in the US, with two of them receiving innovation awards. This provided an opportunity to enter the US market and laid the foundation for producing unicorn companies. “Participating in CES is a dream for many startups, and there is a growing reputation that ‘if you go to Gwanak S Valley, you have a chance to participate in CES,’” said Park.
"Over 500 startup companies and about 3,000 entrepreneurs are active in the area, and with more expected, Gwanak-gu is poised to grow both economically and demographically, ensuring its place among Korea’s most sustainable urban environments," Park stressed.
Gwanak S Valley has already begun to take shape, with 17 startup support buildings established, providing essential spaces from offices, conference rooms and lounges, to rooms for AI education and 3D printing. There are plans to expand this to 25 buildings by 2026. In a recent recruitment drive for startups to join Gwanak S Valley in 2024, 50 startups were selected from a competitive pool. Notably, 68 percent of these companies came from other regions, indicating a growing interest in the opportunities offered by Gwanak S Valley.
“Our focus on communication and innovation has led to significant achievements on the international stage, and we will continue to strive for Gwanak-gu to establish itself as a 'global innovation region'," said Park.
Park, a former member of Seoul City Council, was elected to the Gwanak office in 2018 and was reelected in 2022 for another four-year term.
This article is the eleventh installment in a series of feature stories and interviews that delve deeper into the hidden stories of Seoul’s 25 districts. -- Ed.
