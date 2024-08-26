[Community Discovery] Gwanak transforming from 'goshi town' to youth innovation hub

Park Jun-hee, district head of Gwanak-gu, Seoul, introduces his plan to transform Gwanak into a vibrant hub for innovation and youth culture during an interview with The Korea Herald at his office, Aug. 14. (Gwanak-gu Office)

Gwanak-gu, home to South Korea's most prestigious university Seoul National University, has been a key incubator for the nation's top elites for decades.

Located in the southwestern part of Seoul and nestled within Gwanaksan, the district is home to numerous cram schools, small residential units, and affordable eateries. These support those preparing for South Korea’s notoriously competitive civil service exams, which facilitate significant social mobility and early career advancement.

Changes in the exam system, such as the abolition of the state bar exam in favor of a three-year law school system, along with the diminishing belief in social advancement through a single high-stakes exam, however, have led Gwanak-gu's transformation.

While keeping its legacy as a so-called "goshi town," the district has set a new vision for its growth -- becoming the next Silicon Valley and a culture capital for Seoul youth, according to Park Jun-hee, the head of Gwanak-gu Office. "Goshi-town" references the high number of "goshiwon" -- small, dorm-like rooms for rent -- in the district.

"I want to redefine Gwanak-gu as a place where young people flock, and so I formulated policies focused on the youth," he said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

Gwanak-gu boasts the highest proportion of young people in the nation, with 42 percent of its population aged 19-39, according to recent data. In contrast, the nationwide proportion was only 26 percent in 2022, setting Gwanak-gu apart from other districts in Seoul, where the youth population is declining.

The district office has been seeking ways to revitalize the local economy by circulating vouchers worth 200 billion won ($144 million). These vouchers, which citizens can buy at discounted prices, are spent like cash but only in Gwanak. As a result, the commercial areas near Seoul National University, known as "Sharosugil," and Sillim Station are growing, he said.

To cater to this youthful demographic, Gwanak aims to set a nationwide example for young adult policy. The district has implemented various initiatives, including the standalone center "Sillim-dong Three-Room," a comprehensive cultural space exclusively for young people. The center offers programs like home repair classes for those living alone as well as initiatives to motivate job-seeking among disengaged youth. It also provides free study spaces, professional counseling and cultural lectures. In 2022 alone, the center was used by 410,000 young people, highlighting its critical role in supporting and empowering Gwanak-gu's youth, Park noted.