[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin goes double platinum with ‘Like Crazy’

Jimin of BTS earned double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America with his solo single “Like Crazy” last week, according to the organization. It was the first time a K-pop solo act achieved the feat, and he did so in 518 days. “Like Crazy” fronted his first solo album “Face” which was released in March 2023. It debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100 -- the first-ever K-pop solo song to do so – and made him the first K-pop solo singer to claim the top spot on its Artist 100 chart. The song also has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions. Meanwhile, he logged 500,000 units sold in the US with “Who,” the main track from his second solo EP “Muse,” last week and earned a gold certification from the organization in the shortest time for a K-pop solo song. Riize to host ‘PJ party’ for 1st debut anniversary

Riize will hold a livestream on Sept. 3 to celebrate its first debut anniversary, said label SM Entertainment Monday. The band will begin the broadcast at 11 p.m. and count down to the special day with fans. Under a slumber party theme, they will spend time with the viewers, looking back on their first year and sharing memories. Members will also discuss their costumes for the final show of the fan concert tour, held in Seoul on Sept. 13-15. The six-member act is in the middle of the Japan leg of the tour “Riizing Day,” which took it to nine cities in the country. Riize will meet fans in Aichi on Monday and Tuesday, before dropping its first single in Japan, “Lucky,” on Sept. 5. Kiss of Life lays out plan for 1st world tour

Girl group Kiss of Life announced plans for its first international tour “Kiss Road” on Monday. It shared the news with a video clip that included performances from a series of award shows and details for the tour that spans across 20 cities in the US and Canada. The tour will begin with a concert in Seoul on Oct. 26 and will take the quartet to New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. More destinations may be added as the poster for the tour indicated “More to be Announced.” Last month, the group put out the digital single “Sticky” and picked up its first trophy from a television music chart show before nabbing another. The summer song also made the top ten on Melon’s Top 100 and ranked No. 87 on the Billboard 200. Documentary on BTOB’s Lim Hyunsik invited to film fest

