NCT Jaehyun debuts solo with first solo album ‘J’

Jaehyun of the popular K-pop boy group NCT debuted as a solo artist with the release of his first solo album “J” on Monday.

“J” carries eight tracks led by the title song “Smoke” released in both Korean and English versions.

The album showcases a range of emotions and sounds reflecting Jaehyun’s unique music style.

“The album is designed to be the perfect soundtrack to tune into for the late afternoon to early dawn,” said Jaehyun in a press release.

The lead track “Smoke” is a hip-hop R&B song combining rhythmic bass lines with groovy vocals and rich guitar riffs.

The lyrics portray a romantic moment spent with a loved one in a car and the smoke rising from a boombox, blending wit and sincerity to create a multi-faceted appeal.

The music video of “Smoke” is a visual narrative that follows Jaehyun’s journey into a world of narcissism, escalating to dramatic extremes.

Jaehyun celebrated the release of his debut solo album with a special listening event, Jaehyun Vol. 1, held Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event offered fans an immersive experience, allowing them to listen to the entire album in a setting that accentuates the album’s mood.

Jaehyun also offered self-crafted beverages to his fans at the scene.