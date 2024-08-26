Opposition party accuses Yoon govt. of 'submissive' diplomacy with Japan

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea
-
2
Hurdles stopping Koreans from getting married? Money, among other things
-
3
What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?
-
4
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
5
5 day laborers, including 3 Chinese nationals, killed in traffic accident
-
6
[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy
-
7
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute
-
8
Korea's 'value-up' efforts stall on 0.7% corporate participation
-
9
Rise of empowered women on Korean variety shows
-
10
Presidential office says discussions with US taking place over nuclear plant project in Czech Republic
Opposition party accuses Yoon govt. of 'submissive' diplomacy with JapanBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 11:31
The main opposition Democratic Party accused the Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Monday of engaging in "submissive" diplomacy with Japan by appointing pro-Japan figures to key positions and removing public installations depicting the easternmost islets of Dokdo.
"Since the start of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, we have seen continued pro-Japan submissive diplomacy and a desperation to erase history," DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said during a supreme council meeting. "On the one hand, the pro-Japan faction is gaining power, while on the other, Dokdo is disappearing, which can hardly be dismissed as a coincidence."
Park was referring to a recent controversy over the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as president of the Independence Hall of Korea and revelations that several models of Dokdo had been removed from subway stations and the War Memorial of Korea.
Dokdo is a pair of islets in the East Sea that Japan has repeatedly laid claim to.
Kim's appointment has drawn fierce protest from an association of independence fighters' descendants, which claim he holds pro-Japan views and thus boycotted a government ceremony marking Liberation Day on August 15.
Meanwhile, the government has said the Dokdo installations were removed temporarily for renewal.
"There are concerns that what is left is selling Dokdo," Park said. "Acts of selling our sovereignty and territory, or condoning and accepting it, are an 'anti-state act.'"
Park was apparently referring to Yoon's remark during a Cabinet meeting last week that "Anti-state forces that threaten the free democracy are operating covertly in various places." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Politicians brace for impact of Harris-Trump contrast on NK
-
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute