[Herald Interview] Oh My Girl presents soothing music to bring listeners comfort

K-pop summer queens Oh My Girl return Monday with their 10th EP, “Dreamy Resonance,” led by “Classified,” a fresh track that brings something new to the table.

“It’s a dreamy and lyrical music, which is quite different from our popular summer songs that involve energetic rhythm. This song conveys a message of comfort to those who need someone by their side for support. As you would see in the music video for the song, we are portrayed as dolls that comfort children,” said Yooah of the six-member group.

Most listeners know Oh My Girl for their hit summer songs such as “Dolphin,” “Dun Dun Dance” and “Nonstop," but marking their 10th anniversary this year, the group wanted to present the kind of music that their fans love the most.

“Our fans love our dreamy and lyrical music, so we are happy to introduce such type of song this time. The piano sound in the song is beautiful, and we hope that our fans like it,” said Seunghee of Oh My Girl.

Mimi of Oh My Girl took part in making the rapping part of the title track.

“I looked back at our old memories to take out the most cherished moments to write about them. I also tried to include the title of some of our songs to see if our fans can find them. The message I tried to convey through the rapping part is that anyone can have a hard time in life and I wanted to tell them that they are not alone,” said Mimi.

The album also includes three duet songs: “La La La La,” “Sway (You & I)” and “Love Me Like You Do.”

Having worked together as a group for the past decade, the members have grown close to one another just as much as a family.

“I capture short-form content or photos of our members going viral, so my phone is filled with them. I do this because I am so proud of our members who are doing great in their own field of expertise, such as Mimi as an entertainer on variety shows and Arin with acting,” said Yooah.

The group has also seen a growth in their musical capabilities during the past 10 years.

“With all these years of experience, we’ve built skills in expressing music in our own way. In the past, we used to be passive in interpreting our music, but these days we add our own interpretation to our music to better express the lyrics and to convey that message into our performance as well. We now have a broader musical spectrum,” said Hyojung of Oh My Girl.

“Along with this new album, we are coming up with diverse ways to communicate closely with our fans to celebrate our 10th anniversary. That includes taking part in diverse online content and offline concerts. We cannot tell you the details now, but we are working hard to realize our plans,” said Yubin of Oh My Girl.