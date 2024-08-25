Busan entertains with seasonal fish, Dongnae mask dance

Most Popular
Busan entertains with seasonal fish, Dongnae mask danceBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 25, 2024 - 14:23
While Haeundae Beach and Sonjeong Beach -- two of South Korea’s popular summer getaways in the southern port city of Busan -- are set to close later this week, the southern port city still has plenty of exciting festivals to offer visitors from across the country.
Gangseo-gu, the district in western Busan, will hold a festival themed around "jeoneo," dotted gizzard shad, at Myeongji Market, offering tourists to taste the fresh raw fish, a beloved seasonal food.
The festival, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday and run through Thursday, presents local merchants with the opportunity to showcase their talents, knife skills and visitors to enjoy the sliced raw fish at the market.
For those who want to explore Busan on foot and experience its unique charm, join a walking tour on the second day of the festival at 10 a.m.
Participants can tour along the trail starting from Myeongji Market to Nakdonggangduk-gil, a causeway along the Nakdonggang River, which flows through the eastern provinces of the country and Busan.
Participants can also enjoy hoedeopbap, a type of bibimbap featuring raw fish, for lunch as well.
A fireworks display, concerts, a dotted gizzard shad-themed exhibition, the seafood market and flea market are some of the other attractions that visitors can enjoy.
The festival welcomes visitors of all ages for free.
Meanwhile, a mask dance performance of Dongnae-style mask dance in an open field, “Dongnaeyaryu,” in Korean, will be held at the Busan Folk Arts Center in Dongnae-gu, central Busan on Sept. 1.
Dongnae's mask dance, which was recognized as National Intangible Culture Heritage in 1967, was inscribed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage under the category of the traditional Korean mask dance, or “talchum” in Korean.
Dongnaeyaryu is social satire lampooning the elite. In this comedic tradition, performers are free to express outrageous ideas and actions in an open field, poking fun at social norms and expectations.
The performance consists of a total of four acts featuring the stories of a noble, a servant, a magical beast that transforms into a human and an older couple.
Admission to the Dongnaeyaryu is free as well.
