[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Onew to hold solo concert in Korea, Japan

(Credit: Griffin Entertainment) (Credit: Griffin Entertainment)

Onew of SHINee is planning to take the stage as a solo singer in Korea and Japan, according to agency Griffin Entertainment on Friday. Onew's solo fan concert “Hola!” will be held in Seoul on Oct. 5-6 and in Yokohama, Japan on Nov. 21-22. The set list will include songs from his third solo EP “Flow” which will be released on Sept. 3. The album comes about 1 1/2 years after his first solo studio album “Circle.” The LP was atop “The 25 Best K-Pop Albums of 2023” listed by Billboard magazine. A pop-up store in Seoul will run from Sept. 5-15 to celebrate the mini-album's release by offering visitors a chance to listen to all six tracks. The set of the music video of “Beat Drum” will be realized into an experience zone as well. Zerobaseone gives taste of 4th EP

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Zerobaseone gave fans a glimpse of its fourth EP “Cinema Paradise” Friday with a track sampler. Beginning with a projector, the main prop of the album, parts of all seven songs including lead single “Good So Bad,” play along with moments captured from the band’s memories with fans. The mini album comes about three months after the previous EP “You Had Me at Hello” which was named one of “The 20 Best K-Pop Albums of 2024 (So Far)” by Billboard magazine. The album sold over 1 million copies on the day of release and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 23 regions as well as Oricon’s weekly and weekly combined album rankings. The fourth EP will be out on Aug. 26. On Sept. 20, the band will begin its first world tour, starting with a three-day concert in Seoul. Boynextdoor exudes energy through teaser photos

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Boynextdoor uploaded teaser images for its upcoming third EP “19.99” via agency KOZ Entertainment on Friday. As many as 28 pictures of the bandmates were released for the “Nice” version, visualizing the freewheeling and confident concept of the focus track “Nice Guy.” Another batch of visuals will be unveiled over the weekend for the “Dangerous” version, hinting at the B-side track of the same title that will drop on Sept. 2, a week before the full release. The bandmates participated in writing five songs from the seven-track album, including the main track, sharing their thoughts and concerns on the verge of turning 20, as the album title suggests. Meanwhile, they made an international festival debut at Summer Sonic 2024 last week, hitting the stage in Tokyo. Billboard Korea publishes 'dictionary' on K-pop

(Credit: Billboard Korea) (Credit: Billboard Korea)