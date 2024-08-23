NCT Dream releases first English single ‘Rain in Heaven’

K-pop boy group NCT Dream released its first English single “Rain in Heaven” on Friday.

“Rain in Heaven” is an '80s-style pop song blended with drum n' bass sounds.

Mark of NCT Dream took part in writing the lyrics to the single to convey a warm message of comfort and promise to stand by those who are tired and struggling, offering a sense of solace to global listeners.

For Mark, English is his mother tongue as he was born and raised in Toronto, Canada.

The music video of the single portrays a hopeful story of the seven members coming together at the world's final moment to embrace a new beginning.

It was filmed in Thailand to add a mystical and dreamy mood to the clip further enhancing the song's refreshing and emotional charm.

NCT Dream is set to perform "Rain in Heaven" for the first time during the American leg of their world tour, "The Dream Show 3: Dream( )Scape," kicking off in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 31.

The K-pop act is also celebrating its eighth anniversary with a special live broadcast on YouTube, Weverse and TikTok on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.