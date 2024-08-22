[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink hits 900m views of debut music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink’s music video for its debut song “Whistle” has garnered 900 million views on YouTube as of Thursday, said label YG Entertainment. It is the group’s 10th video to achieve the feat. “Whistle” is the lead track from its debut single “Square One” which also included its mega-hit “Boombayah.” The music video for the latter surpassed 1.7 billion views on the platform. The quartet swept all music charts at home when it brought out the debut single in 2016 and “Whistle” topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 14 regions. Meanwhile, the four members reunited earlier this month in Seoul at the premiere of their tour film which marked the group's eighth debut anniversary. Last week, Lisa dropped the solo single “New Woman” teaming up with Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalia. BTS’ Jin becomes face of Seoul

(Credit: Seoul Tourism Organization)

Jin of BTS joined hands with the Seoul Tourism Organization to promote the city. Under the slogan of “Feel Soul Good,” the artist poses in front of the city’s landmarks such as Gyeongbokgung, N Seoul Tower and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. He will be featured in content to better experience the capital under three themes -- “love,” inspire” and “fun” – starting with a campaign teaser video that will be unveiled on Aug. 26. Jin has been busy since last month as the first member of the septet to complete his mandatory military duty. He held a meet-and-greet with fans and carried the torch for the 2024 Paris Olympics while making guest appearances on variety shows. Jin launched his "Run Jin" spinoff of the band’s original show "Run BTS" earlier this month and climbed Hallasan in Jeju Island for the first episode. Astro’s Sanha to host 1st solo fan concert

(Credit: Fantagio)

Yoon San-ha of Astro will hold his first solo fan concert “Dusk Till Dawn,” his agency Fantagio announced Thursday. He will host live shows in Osaka and Tokyo on Sept. 14-15 and 17-18, respectively, before a two-date concert in Seoul slated for Oct. 5-6. The concert's title is a nod to his first solo EP “Dusk” which was released earlier this month. The album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 12 regions, and the music video for the main track “Dive” garnered 10 million views on YouTube. On Tuesday, he gave fans an up-close look at his performance through a dance video for the B-side track “Bleeding.” Now in the ninth year of his music career, Yoon not only is taking steps as a solo musician but has also branched into acting, appearing in the drama “Romance in the House” that began airing two weeks ago. Ateez DVD chronicles ‘The World’ series

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)