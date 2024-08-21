[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin going strong on Billboard, Spotify charts

Jimin of BTS is spending his fourth week on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, according to the publication’s latest charts announced Monday in the US.

His second solo album “Muse” ranked No. 58 on the main albums chart while the main track “Who” claimed No. 29 on the songs chart, jumping back up 12 rungs from last week. The single debuted at No. 14 and the album at No. 2, respectively.

“Who” is staying strong on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart sitting at No. 2 and topping its Daily Top Songs chart in the US, a first for the artist.

The song was also certified for gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, less than a month after its release, breaking the record time he set as a solo K-pop singer.

Billlie confirms American tour schedule