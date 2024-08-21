[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin going strong on Billboard, Spotify charts

Most Popular
-
1
Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
-
2
[Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’
-
3
Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods
-
4
As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution
-
5
Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points
-
6
Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks
-
7
Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry
-
8
Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10
-
9
[Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'
-
10
Seoul to turn Gwanghwamun into space for peace, democracy
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin going strong on Billboard, Spotify chartsBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 17:23
Jimin of BTS is spending his fourth week on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, according to the publication’s latest charts announced Monday in the US.
His second solo album “Muse” ranked No. 58 on the main albums chart while the main track “Who” claimed No. 29 on the songs chart, jumping back up 12 rungs from last week. The single debuted at No. 14 and the album at No. 2, respectively.
“Who” is staying strong on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart sitting at No. 2 and topping its Daily Top Songs chart in the US, a first for the artist.
The song was also certified for gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, less than a month after its release, breaking the record time he set as a solo K-pop singer.
Billlie confirms American tour schedule
Billlie announced Tuesday that it would expand its international tour to the Americas, via its agency Mystic Story.
The seven-member act will visit 14 cities in the Americas, starting in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Nov. 15. The tour destinations include Chicago and Los Angeles as well as the capital cities of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
The group wrapped up the European leg of the tour “Our Flowerld (Belllie've You)” in Warsaw, Poland last month. It performed in nine cities for its first overseas tour and hinted at expanding the tour.
Separately, original content showing the members adapting to life in a farming village, “Billli’es Billage,” started airing earlier this month for fans in Japan.
StayC releases 4th Japan single
StayC released its fourth single “Meow/Cheeky Icy Thang-Japanese Ver.” on Tuesday, according to agency HighUp Entertainment.
The group of six demonstrates its musical spectrum and charm with this single album fronted by “Meow,” through which it candidly shares everyday feelings. B-side track “Cheeky Icy Thang-Japanese Ver.” is a rearrangement of the main track off its first full album “Metamorphic.”
The bandmates flew to Osaka earlier this week to promote the album. On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, they will host a fan meetup in Seoul. The meeting “StayC Movie Club” will be their first in about 15 months.
OneWe to drop digital single
Boy band OneWe will put out the digital single “Off Road” on Sept. 4, agency RBW Entertainment said Tuesday.
The single comes about four months after its third EP “Planet Nine: Isotropy,” which consisted of songs written by the members and underscored the band's musical capabilities.
Meanwhile, the quintet will hit the stage in Seoul over the weekend for its summer concert “Golden Festa: ONEderland.” It will perform an unpublished song on stage and the second day’s gig will be livestreamed as well.
In late September, the band will host a standalone concert in Osaka and Kanagawa, Japan.
More from Headlines
-
Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
-
Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
-
Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden