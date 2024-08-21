Watch your fingers: Ministry revises safety infographic after pinching gesture complaints

A safety infographic distributed by the Labor Ministry on Aug. 5. The hand circled in green was the basis of two complaints over its resemblance to a finger-pinching gesture associated with misandry. (Labor Ministry)

The Ministry of Labor and Employment had to revise images in its public materials following complaints that one of the illustrations featured what some saw as a hand gesture associated with misandry, local media reported Wednesday.

The illustration was part of a safety infographic shared via Kakao Talk messenger on Aug. 5 to alert the public about recent serious industrial accidents. It detailed the safety hazards leading to the fatal fall on Aug. 2 of a worker who had been fixing roofing materials in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, and provided guidelines on preventing such falls from recurring.

The image accompanying the text showed the silhouette of a worker falling. Two complaints were filed over this image, claiming that the worker's hand appears to be making a pinching gesture.