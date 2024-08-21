We Are The Night’s 'Tiramisu Cake' tops TikTok's Song of the Summer in Korea

Most Popular
We Are The Night’s 'Tiramisu Cake' tops TikTok's Song of the Summer in KoreaBy Hong Yoo
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 14:43
Indie band We Are The Night’s single “Tiramisu Cake” has topped TikTok’s Song of the Summer in Korea list.
TikTok unveiled on Wednesday its Song of the Summer in Korea list consisting of the top 10 most-used local songs in its short-form content.
"Tiramisu Cake” is a song released in 2015 that went viral this summer through more than 1 million TikTok clips using the song for dance challenges.
The single was followed by Bumkey’s “Attraction (feat. Dynamic Duo)” at No. 2 and Cha Noeul’s “Happy (Prod. Hedyy)” at No. 3.
K-pop songs that made the list are Ive’s “Heya” at No. 4, Illit’s “Magnetic” at No. 6, Girl’s Day’s “Twinkle Twinkle” at No. 9 and TWS’ “If I'm S, Can You Be My N?” at No. 10.
TikTok also introduced its Global Songs of the Summer list on Monday in which the Chilean artists FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s “Gata Only” took the throne.
The Latin track sparked over 15 million videos on TikTok.
