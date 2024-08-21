Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses
  2. 2

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names
  4. 4

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
  5. 5

    [Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’

    [Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’
  1. 6

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'
  2. 7

    Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods

    Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods
  3. 8

    Experts downplay COVID-19 threat despite resurgence

    Experts downplay COVID-19 threat despite resurgence
  4. 9

    Rapper San E under police investigation for alleged pedestrian assault

    Rapper San E under police investigation for alleged pedestrian assault
  5. 10

    As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution

    As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution
소아쌤

Exports rise 18.5% from Aug. 1-20 on strong chip demand

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 10:00

    • Link copied

This file photo shows a container yard in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Aug. 12. (Newsis) This file photo shows a container yard in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Aug. 12. (Newsis)

South Korea's exports increased 18.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August, data showed Wednesday, on the back of solid outbound shipments of chips.

Outbound shipments reached $33.1 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $27.9 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports grew 10.1 percent on-year to $34.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.47 billion.

By sector, exports of semiconductors jumped 42.5 percent to $6.7 billion over the period, with those of petroleum products gaining 11.7 percent to $2.9 billion.

Outbound shipments of steel products rose 5.9 percent to $2.29 billion, with those of automobiles also climbing 7.9 percent to $2.28 billion, the data showed.

Exports of mobile devices, on the other hand, fell 1 percent to $1.12 billion.

By destination, exports to China came to $6.82 billion, up 16.3 percent over the period. Shipments to the United States also grew 18 percent to $5.19 billion.

In July, exports extended on-year gains to the 10th straight month on the back of the robust performance of semiconductors, maintaining a trade surplus for 14 consecutive months. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines