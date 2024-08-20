[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Taemin tops iTunes chart in 38 regions with 5th solo EP

(Credit: Big Planet Made) (Credit: Big Planet Made)

Taemin of SHINee landed atop the iTunes Top Albums chart in 38 regions with his fifth solo EP "Eternal." The EP rolled out on Monday to celebrate his 10th debut anniversary as a solo musician. Both promoted tracks, “Sexy In The Air” and “Horizon,” claimed the top spots on real-time music charts at home, and all seven tracks from the new album made the top 10. Taemin will perform each of the two songs on television music chart shows for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. From Thursday until Sept. 1, an exhibit for the new album will be held in Seoul. On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the artist will host a concert in Incheon and kick off his first solo tour “Ephemeral Gaze.” The Seoul gig will be livestreamed globally online. Stray Kids certifies gold with 2021 hit

Stray Kids earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America with “Thunderous,” label JYP Entertainment said Monday citing the organization. It is the fourth single from the band to log over 500,000 shipments in the US, and sixth overall, including the third studio album “Five-Star” and the eighth EP “Rock-Star.” “Thunderous” is the lead single from the second LP “Noeasy” which came out in August 2021. The song earned the band its first trophy from a television music chart show and a spot on Melon’s Top 100 chart while the album became its first million-seller. Meanwhile, the octet’s ninth EP “Ate” surpassed 3 million in sales last week. The mini-album came out last month and debuted atop the Billboard 200. The main track “Chk Chk Boom” ranked No. 49 on its Hot 100, a record for the band. BTS’ Jungkook amasses 100m hits with solo single audio clip

Jungkook of BTS recorded 100 million plays on YouTube with an audio clip of the solo single “Seven.” The explicit version of the single, a collaboration with Latto, reached the milestone while the “clean” and “band” versions logged 63 million and 23 million, respectively. He has set many records as a solo artist with “Seven” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, a first for an Asian solo singer. The single generated 1.8 billion streams on Spotify as of last week, the shortest time for an Asian singer, after earning multiple Guinness World Records. His first solo album “Golden” spent 24 weeks on the Billboard 200, a record streak for an Asian soloist. On Sept. 18, a film documenting his solo activities, “Jungkook: I Am Still,” will be unveiled in 120 countries. Le Sserafim drops hints for 4th EP

