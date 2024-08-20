[Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'

Actor Kim Seon-ho described taking on the role of a cold-hearted elite agent in "The Tyrant" as a "scary" experience, but said he is eager to face more challenges that will help him become a versatile actor across genres.

"The Tyrant" follows the story of individuals vying to secure the last sample vial of the Tyrant Project, which endows living organisms with immense powers.

Kim portrays Director Choi, the hard-hearted head of the National Intelligence Service, who is determined to see the Tyrant Project succeed.

The role represents a new direction for Kim, who has primarily earned his star status through portrayals of charming sweethearts in romantic comedies such as "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."

"I couldn't remember ever playing a character so composed — one who remains detached while observing the essence of events and making deliberate decisions," said Kim during a group interview held Monday.

"In the past, I often played characters who openly expressed their emotions. I’ve never portrayed someone whose feelings leaked out in a subtle fashion. This time, I concentrated on how to make Director Choi's wordless moments feel as impactful as possible," he said.

"(In acting as Director Choi), I aimed to portray the weight of silence. I thought about which expressions would be effective when he isn’t speaking and how best to show that this character is being provoked, without saying a word," said Kim.

"The experience of playing the role of Director Choi was definitely unique, compared to depicting my previous roles," he added.