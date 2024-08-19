[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Taemin sings ‘eternity’ with new solo album

(Credit: Big Planet Made) (Credit: Big Planet Made)

Taemin of SHINee put out his fifth solo EP “Eternal” Monday exuding calmness and confidence. The album validates how the artist will be himself whatever he does and wherever he is. He had his hands on the whole process of putting it together, from the album concept to the music video production. It is fronted by two focus tracks: “Sexy In The Air,” a statement to his unwavering identity, and “Horizon,” an upbeat dance tune describing his attempt to push boundaries. “I am always racking my brain about what I should do and what I can put out,” said the musician, “I tried to convey those reflections into this album.” He believes this album has helped him mature and hopefully serves as a signal for him to take a more active role in making albums. On Aug. 31, he will launch his first solo international tour that will take him to 10 cities in Asia. Big Bang members mark 18th debut anniversary

(Credit: G-Dragon) (Credit: G-Dragon)

Members of Big Bag celebrated their 18th anniversary of debut on Monday. G-Dragon uploaded the album jacket of the band’s last group effort “Still Life” on his social media tagging bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. “Still Life” was unveiled in April 2022 and reigned atop all music charts in Korea. It debuted atop the iTunes Top Song chart in 33 regions as well as a series of major music charts in Japan and China. Daesung also posted an image of 18 yellow hearts on the day and wrote a self-congratulatory message. He will mark the occasion with the first episode of original content on YouTube as well, said his agency R&D Company. On the show “Daesung Diner,” he will serve a meal to guests he has wanted to thank over the past 18 years. WEi to release digital single

(Credit: WE Entertainment) (Credit: WE Entertainment)

Boy band WEi will drop the digital single “Love2You” on Aug. 30, agency WE Entertainment said Monday. It will be a spinoff of its three-part series “Love” which spanned about two years -- starting with its fourth EP “Love Pt. 1: First Love.” The theme weaved through the fifth EP “Love Pt. 2: Passion” and ended with the following mini-album “Love Pt. 3: Eternally.” The band will return with the single album about six months after its second EP in Japan “Wave.” Meanwhile, Kim Yohan is shooting the drama “Try: We Become Miracles” that will air next year. He has proven his acting skills through the drama “School 2021” which earned him a rookie actor award. The singer and actor is cast as the captain of a high school varsity rugby team in the first Korean drama themed around the sport. Golden Child’s Jaehyun to host 1st solo fan meetup

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment) (Credit: Woollim Entertainment)