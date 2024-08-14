[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans' ‘Cookie’ music video surpasses 100 m views

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans added another video to the list of those with more than 100 million views on YouTube. Its music video for “Cookie,” one of the three focus tracks from its debut EP, reached the milestone and became the group’s fifth to do so, following performance videos for “Hype Boy,” “OMG” and “Ditto,” as well as the music video for “Super Shy.” The single was touted as “the best song from the debut EP by the impressive young K-pop girl group NewJeans” by The New York Times, which picked it as one of the 70 “Best Songs of 2022.” The dance pop tune was the only entry from a K-pop musician. The quintet generated 200 million streams on Spotify with the song as well. Meanwhile, NewJeans will appear on music shows in Japan on Aug. 17 and 19, on Nippon TV and TBS, respectively. Winner prepares to celebrate 10th anniversary

Winner unveiled a project to mark the tenth anniversary of their debut via label YG Entertainment Wednesday. Starting with the sales of an exclusive range merchandise to celebrate the milestone, a pop-up cafe will run for a week following their anniversary, which falls on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the bandmates will say hello on their YouTube channel and upload a series of content including never-before-seen videos and a playlist they put together. The band was formed through a survival audition show and debuted in 2014 with “2014 S/S” which featured double focus tracks “Empty” and “Coloring.” The former earned it its first trophy from a television music chart show, only five days after the group's debut. Winner began as a five-member team but Nam Taehyun left in 2016. Winner’s last album is fourth EP “Holiday” from two years ago. D.O. to perform in Seoul again in October

Doh Kyungsoo, also known as D.O., will host an encore concert for his Asia tour in Seoul Oct. 11-13, according to agency Company Soosoo Wednesday. He is touring Asia for the first time as a solo musician since June. He has visited fans in Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and Bangkok as well as four cities in Japan so far and will take to the stage in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday and in Manila, Philippines on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The name of the tour, “Bloom,” is inspired by that of his third solo EP, “Blossom,” which was released in May and topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 36 regions. Main track “Mars” was No. 1 on its Top Songs chart in 23 and prerelease “Popcorn” in 17. Ex-Gfriend members share plans for album, tour

Yerin, formerly of Gfriend, will come out with third solo EP “Rewrite” on Sept. 4, said agency bill Entertainment on Wednesday. She began her solo career with EP “Aria” in 2022 and her previous EP was “Ready, Set, LOVE” from a year ago, which was full of retro vibes. In January, she held her first overseas fan meeting in Taipei.

