Why are UN, UNESCO tapping into K-pop?

Boy band Seventeen poses with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay at the ceremony to appoint the group as UNESCO Youth Goodwill Ambassadors, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, June 26. (Pledis Entertainment)

In a digital age where the battle for hearts and minds is waged online, global organizations like the United Nations and the UNESCO are turning to an unlikely but powerful ally -- K-pop.

With its massive, dedicated fanbases and global reach, K-pop has emerged as more than just a music genre -- it is a cultural phenomenon capable of driving social change. By partnering with groups like BTS and Seventeen, the UN and UNESCO are tapping into this energy, leveraging K-pop's influence to amplify their messages on youth empowerment, mental health, and global cooperation.

The latest example of this trend is UNESCO’s partnership with the K-pop sensation Seventeen in launching a new initiative called the "Global Youth Grant Scheme." Announced on International Youth Day on Aug. 12, the program is designed to support young people worldwide by providing financial assistance, mentoring and opportunities to build their skills.

Seventeen, who became the first K-pop act to be appointed as UNESCO Youth Goodwill Ambassadors on June 26, kicked off the program by donating $1 million to jump-start its efforts. The group's term as ambassadors ends after two years.

The partnership between UNESCO and Seventeen is part of a growing trend of international organizations working with K-pop stars to extend their reach, especially to younger generations.

Seventeen’s involvement with UNESCO is noteworthy because the UN organization focuses on using creativity to help young people build confidence and improve their mental health, themes that resonate deeply with the K-pop group's fans. This was highlighted during the launch of the "Going Together - For Youth Creativity and Well-Being" program, where Seventeen members expressed their commitment to fostering a supportive environment for youth worldwide.

“Seventeen and UNESCO aim to support young people and their communities in achieving better lives. We hope to amplify the voice and creativity of youth worldwide,” Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, said during Seventeen’s appointment ceremony at UNESCO headquarters in Paris in June.