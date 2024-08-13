Polestar 4 signals premium EV expansion in Korea

Ham Jong-sung, managing director of Polestar Korea, poses with the Polestar 4 during the electric vehicle's launch ceremony held at Polestar Space in Seoul, Tuesday. (Polestar Korea)

Polestar Korea has launched the Polestar 4, the Swedish electric-vehicle maker’s coupe-style sports utility vehicle, seeking a breakthrough amid the ailing EV market with the new model.

“The Polestar 4 boasts an overwhelming performance, design, interior space and outstanding price when compared to other vehicles in the same segment, including those with internal combustion engines. It will be able to breathe a fresh breeze into the domestic premium EV market,” said Ham Jong-sung, managing director of Polestar Korea, during the launch ceremony held at Polestar Space in Seoul on Tuesday.

The new launch marked the brand’s second vehicle introduction here after it released the Polestar 2 in January 2022 to enter the market.

“We will push for an all-out brand strengthening strategy as we plan to complete the lineup of five luxury EVs by 2026 and the Polestar 4, which was launched today, stands at the beginning of that plan,” said Ham.

The price of the Polestar 4 begins at 66.9 million won ($48,842), which is the second lowest among the 27 countries in which the EV maker does business behind China, according to Polestar.

The Polestar 4 is loaded with a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery made by Chinese battery firm CATL. The EV’s long-range dual motor model boasts 544 horsepower with a maximum driving distance of up to 590 kilometers under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP.

Regarding a recent series of EV fires in Korea brewing concerns about EV and battery safety, Ham voiced confidence in the Polestar products’ safeness as he underscored that the Polestar 2, which has sold about 160,000 units across the world, has reported zero fire cases so far.

“(The Polestar 2) had batteries from not only (LG Energy Solution) but also CATL,” he said. “We verified the safeness of CATL batteries through numerous tests so we are confident about (the Polestar 4.)”

Based on the brand’s Scandinavian minimalistic design principle, Polestar Korea said the Polestar 4 is equipped with dual-blade headlights to highlight the vehicle’s identity.

Lee Su-bum, expert exterior designer at Polestar headquarters in Sweden, pointed out that the new electric SUV coupe’s biggest differentiating feature is the removal of the rear window. A digital rear-view mirror replaced the conventional window on the back of the vehicle.

“With the new structure, (the Polestar 4’s interior) offers a bigger panoramic roof and reclining rear seats to give the feeling of being in a business lounge,” said Lee.

The Polestar 4, which is currently produced at the brand’s Chinese plant, is scheduled to be manufactured at Renault Korea’s plant in Busan in the latter part of next year.