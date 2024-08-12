[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo act

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea's Paris Olympics triumph: 13 golds secure historic success
-
2
K-pop stars’ military favoritism controversy returns amid Suga's DUI incident
-
3
Seungri faces fresh backlash over Indonesia 'Burning Sun' event
-
4
S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team event
-
5
Hyundai Motor names battery sources as EV fire concerns grow
-
6
Park Hye-jeong wins silver in women's weightlifting
-
7
6 in 10 low earners not registered for pension: report
-
8
Seoul mayor expresses confidence for 2036 Olympics bid
-
9
[Business Diplomacy] SK’s US control tower revamped to boost negotiating power
-
10
N. Korea sends some 240 trash-filled balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo actBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 17:47
Baekhyun of EXO will make a comeback as a solo musician on Sept. 6, he announced via agency INB100 Monday.
He will bring out his fourth EP “Hello, World” about 3 1/2 years after his previous EP “Bambi.” The six-track album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 56 regions and sold over 1 million copies. His second solo EP “Delight," was the first million-selling album from a solo artist in 19 years in K-pop history.
The singer hinted at the new album at his solo concert in Seoul two weeks ago. After wrapping up his first solo Asia tour “Lonsdaleite [dot],” he put up a teaser video for the upcoming album to the delight of the audience. The tour took him to 14 cities in Asia for 27 live shows.
2NE1 adds date to Seoul concert
2NE1 will perform once more on Oct. 4 for its concert in Seoul, label YG Entertainment announced Monday.
The group originally planned to host the gig on Oct. 5-6 celebrating its 15th debut anniversary. Tickets for the two-date show sold out as soon as they became available last week, drawing over 400,000 fans concurrently.
The group is reuniting eight years after its abrupt disbandment. After hitting the stage in Seoul, it will visit Tokyo and Kobe, Japan in late November and early December, respectively, signaling the return of the original K-pop sensation.
On Sunday, Minzy uploaded a picture to Instagram of herself and CL taking a break from practice addressing themselves as “Elsa and Anna from a hip-hop kingdom.”
Oh My Girl to release 10th EP
Oh My Girl will come out with its tenth EP “Dreamy Resonance” on Aug. 26, agency WM Entertainment said Monday.
The group shared the news through an animation with a nod to “A Doll’s House,” a play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. The video clip showed a series of objects -- including an hourglass, a cage and a feather – which reminded fans of its previous EP “Golden Hourglass” and YooA's solo album.
The six-track ninth EP from July last year was the first album the group released after reorganizing into a six-member act. Jiho left the group in 2022, after the group's studio album “Real Love,” to pursue an acting career.
NCT’s Jaehyun drops 2 pre-releases from solo album
Jaehyun of NCT will unveil two B-side tracks from his forthcoming first solo album “J” on Monday, according to label SM Entertainment.
He will drop “Dandelion” and “Roses” ahead of the full release slated for Aug. 26.
Both songs are R&B tunes, making the best of his vocals but evoking completely different charms from the singer. “Dandelion” is upbeat and innocent while “Roses” goes deeper in longing for lost love. Jaehyun participated in writing both songs.
The album will consist of eight tracks including Korean and English-language versions of the main track “Smoke.”
Separately, he had a fan meetup in Seoul last week as a member of NCT127 to mark the eighth anniversary of the subunit’s debut. At the live event, the bandmates announced a standalone concert in Seoul in January.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon names new defense chief, national security adviser
-
Concerns rise over summer COVID-19 wave
-
Seoul to hold drill simulating NK nuclear attack