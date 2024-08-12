[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo act

(Credit: INB100) (Credit: INB100)

Baekhyun of EXO will make a comeback as a solo musician on Sept. 6, he announced via agency INB100 Monday. He will bring out his fourth EP “Hello, World” about 3 1/2 years after his previous EP “Bambi.” The six-track album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 56 regions and sold over 1 million copies. His second solo EP “Delight," was the first million-selling album from a solo artist in 19 years in K-pop history. The singer hinted at the new album at his solo concert in Seoul two weeks ago. After wrapping up his first solo Asia tour “Lonsdaleite [dot],” he put up a teaser video for the upcoming album to the delight of the audience. The tour took him to 14 cities in Asia for 27 live shows. 2NE1 adds date to Seoul concert

2NE1 will perform once more on Oct. 4 for its concert in Seoul, label YG Entertainment announced Monday. The group originally planned to host the gig on Oct. 5-6 celebrating its 15th debut anniversary. Tickets for the two-date show sold out as soon as they became available last week, drawing over 400,000 fans concurrently. The group is reuniting eight years after its abrupt disbandment. After hitting the stage in Seoul, it will visit Tokyo and Kobe, Japan in late November and early December, respectively, signaling the return of the original K-pop sensation. On Sunday, Minzy uploaded a picture to Instagram of herself and CL taking a break from practice addressing themselves as “Elsa and Anna from a hip-hop kingdom.” Oh My Girl to release 10th EP

Oh My Girl will come out with its tenth EP “Dreamy Resonance” on Aug. 26, agency WM Entertainment said Monday. The group shared the news through an animation with a nod to “A Doll’s House,” a play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. The video clip showed a series of objects -- including an hourglass, a cage and a feather – which reminded fans of its previous EP “Golden Hourglass” and YooA's solo album. The six-track ninth EP from July last year was the first album the group released after reorganizing into a six-member act. Jiho left the group in 2022, after the group's studio album “Real Love,” to pursue an acting career. NCT’s Jaehyun drops 2 pre-releases from solo album

