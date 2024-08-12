Day6 to set off on 3rd world tour next month

Most Popular
Day6 to set off on 3rd world tour next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 15:30
K-pop band Day6 is embarking on its third world tour next month.
According to JYP Entertainment, Day6 will kick off its third world tour “Forever Young” with a three-day concert at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Sept. 20-22.
Day6 is set to take its show to Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 5, Bali on Oct. 13, Surabaya, Indonesia on Oct. 16, Jakarta on Oct. 19, Singapore on Nov. 22, and Bangkok on Nov. 30.
The tour continues into next year with concerts in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, Osaka on Feb. 12-13, Tokyo on Feb. 15-16 and Manila on Feb. 20.
More shows are to be announced, the agency said.
Day6’s world tour comes for the first time in four years and eight months after the group's second world tour “Gravity” during which the band held 32 shows in 26 countries.
Before the third world tour, Day6 is releasing its new EP, “Band Aid,” at 6 p.m., Sep. 2.
