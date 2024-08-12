Yoon names new defense chief, national security adviser

Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk (left) announces President Yoon Suk Yeol's appointments of a new defense minister and national security adviser, along with the creation of a special adviser position for foreign affairs and security, on Monday. Newly appointed Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stands beside Chung during a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday named a new defense minister and national security adviser, while creating the new position of special adviser on foreign affairs and national security to the President, in a surprising shake-up of his foreign and defense policy team.

Shin Won-sik, who had been serving as defense minister at the time of his appointment, has now been appointed as the new national security adviser, according to presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk.

Shin, a retired three-star general with over 30 years of military service, has held several high-profile positions, including commander of the Capital Defense Command and vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In addition to his military career, Shin served as a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party and has been serving as the minister of national defense since October 2023.

Chung said Shin has "extensive hands-on experience and expertise in national defense and security, coupled with a deep understanding of pressing issues at hand in his role as the current defense minister."

Shin is, therefore, "considered the right person to take responsibility for national security, ensuring no security vacuums while supporting the president," Chung stated during a briefing.

Shin is the first national security adviser with a military background appointed under the Yoon administration.

Kim Yong-hyun, who had been serving as the presidential security service chief since the Yoon administration's inauguration in May 2022 at the time of his nomination, was nominated as the new defense minister.

Chung described Kim as a "veteran expert in national defense and security," highlighting his experience in key military roles, including commander of the Capital Defense Command and chief of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Chung further emphasized that Kim's "exceptional understanding of the commander-in-chief's intentions" as the inaugural presidential security service chief under the Yoon administration, makes him the ideal candidate for the role of defense minister.

Kim advised President Yoon on security policies during his presidential campaign. After the election, he led the task of relocating the presidential office to the then-Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan, Seoul, as part of Yoon's presidential transition committee.

Current National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin, has been appointed to the newly created role of special adviser to the President for foreign affairs and national security.

"Furthermore, the president has decided to create the position of special advisor for foreign affairs and national security to closely oversee strategic tasks vital to core national interests," Chung explained, detailing the rationale behind the new role's establishment.

Chang is a veteran diplomat with extensive knowledge of ties between the US and North Korea and diplomacy involving major powers, especially Russia.

Having previously served as Yoon's first ambassador to Russia, the first vice minister of foreign affairs and national security adviser, Chang has successfully spearheaded numerous diplomatic initiatives, Chung told reporters.

"As such, he is regarded as the right person to continue advising the president on international affairs and foreign security policy," Chung said during the briefing.