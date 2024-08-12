Most Popular
-
1
South Korea's Paris Olympics triumph: 13 golds secure historic success
-
2
K-pop stars’ military favoritism controversy returns amid Suga's DUI incident
-
3
Seungri faces fresh backlash over Indonesia 'Burning Sun' event
-
4
S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team event
-
5
Hyundai Motor names battery sources as EV fire concerns grow
-
6
Park Hye-jeong wins silver in women's weightlifting
-
7
6 in 10 low earners not registered for pension: report
-
8
Seoul mayor expresses confidence for 2036 Olympics bid
-
9
[Business Diplomacy] SK’s US control tower revamped to boost negotiating power
-
10
N. Korea sends some 240 trash-filled balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
Yoon names new defense chief, national security adviser
Yoon's shake-up draws criticism from opposition parties as "revolving door appointments"By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 15:24
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday named a new defense minister and national security adviser, while creating the new position of special adviser on foreign affairs and national security to the President, in a surprising shake-up of his foreign and defense policy team.
Shin Won-sik, who had been serving as defense minister at the time of his appointment, has now been appointed as the new national security adviser, according to presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk.
Shin, a retired three-star general with over 30 years of military service, has held several high-profile positions, including commander of the Capital Defense Command and vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In addition to his military career, Shin served as a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party and has been serving as the minister of national defense since October 2023.
Chung said Shin has "extensive hands-on experience and expertise in national defense and security, coupled with a deep understanding of pressing issues at hand in his role as the current defense minister."
Shin is, therefore, "considered the right person to take responsibility for national security, ensuring no security vacuums while supporting the president," Chung stated during a briefing.
Shin is the first national security adviser with a military background appointed under the Yoon administration.
Kim Yong-hyun, who had been serving as the presidential security service chief since the Yoon administration's inauguration in May 2022 at the time of his nomination, was nominated as the new defense minister.
Chung described Kim as a "veteran expert in national defense and security," highlighting his experience in key military roles, including commander of the Capital Defense Command and chief of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Chung further emphasized that Kim's "exceptional understanding of the commander-in-chief's intentions" as the inaugural presidential security service chief under the Yoon administration, makes him the ideal candidate for the role of defense minister.
Kim advised President Yoon on security policies during his presidential campaign. After the election, he led the task of relocating the presidential office to the then-Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan, Seoul, as part of Yoon's presidential transition committee.
Current National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin, has been appointed to the newly created role of special adviser to the President for foreign affairs and national security.
"Furthermore, the president has decided to create the position of special advisor for foreign affairs and national security to closely oversee strategic tasks vital to core national interests," Chung explained, detailing the rationale behind the new role's establishment.
Chang is a veteran diplomat with extensive knowledge of ties between the US and North Korea and diplomacy involving major powers, especially Russia.
Having previously served as Yoon's first ambassador to Russia, the first vice minister of foreign affairs and national security adviser, Chang has successfully spearheaded numerous diplomatic initiatives, Chung told reporters.
"As such, he is regarded as the right person to continue advising the president on international affairs and foreign security policy," Chung said during the briefing.
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party on Monday denounced the appointments of Kim and Shin.
Democratic Party spokesperson Rep. Lee Hae-sik dismissed the cabinet reshuffle as the "epitome of revolving door appointments" by issuing a statement.
Lee also claimed that Kim has been accused of improperly influencing the military prosecution to downplay the investigation into the death of Marine Chae Su-geun, who died last summer during a mission to find victims of heavy downpours.
"The Democratic Party rejects the nomination of Kim Yong-hyun as Minister of National Defense. We cannot tolerate the President's arrogance in treating the National Assembly's confirmation hearings as a mere formality," the statement read. "We will expose Kim Yong-hyun's unsuitability for the role in full detail, from the perspective of the public."
The defense minister nominee must undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing; however, the President retains the authority to appoint the nominee even if the National Assembly does not approve the candidate.
In alignment with the Democratic Party's criticism of Kim, the Rebuilding Korea Party, under the leadership of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, called for Shin to be held responsible for the recent lapses in discipline within the Korea Defense Intelligence Command, including the exposure of a list of South Korean covert agents.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon names new defense chief, national security adviser
-
Concerns rise over summer COVID-19 wave
-
Seoul to hold drill simulating NK nuclear attack