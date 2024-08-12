Livestreamer Seyeon’s explanation for meeting with Bang sparks further backlash

The controversy surrounding Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk's meeting with 23-year-old AfreecaTV streamer Seyeon in Los Angeles has intensified, despite her attempt to clarify the situation during a livestream Sunday.

Seyeon addressed the issue during her internet broadcast on the local video streaming platform at 9 p.m. Sunday, following a notification she posted the day before. The explanation was prompted by a video released by American YouTuber "I am WalKing" last Thursday, which showed Seyeon and Bang together on a street in Beverly Hills in July.

During the livestream, Seyeon confirmed that she met Bang through her sister but denied that their encounter in Los Angeles was coincidental, as some media outlets had suggested.

"How could it be a coincidence that we met in the US? Chairman Bang is said to have face blindness. Let’s be realistic here,” Seyeon said.

She explained that her sister was already acquainted with Bang, who had come out to assist them in booking a famous Beverly Hills restaurant they could not reserve on their own. Seyeon also revealed that her connection with Bang began last year when she helped Hybe catch someone impersonating a company employee.

“Last year, I received a direct message on Instagram from someone pretending to be from Hybe. The message was suspicious and not work-related. Since my sister knew Chairman Bang, I asked her to verify it with him, and it turned out the person was an imposter," Seyeon added.

She claimed she played a role in helping Hybe catch the culprit who has since been prosecuted and imprisoned. "That’s how Chairman Bang became aware of me, even though we had never met in person," she added. "As a gesture of gratitude, Bang offered his support."