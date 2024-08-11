Disbanded B.A.P members return to fans after 6 years

From left: Bang Yong-guk, Jung Daeh-hyun, Moon Jong-up, and Yoo Young-jae, members of the K-pop boy band B.A.P, pose during the press conference held in Seoul, Thursday. (MA Entertainment)

After a lengthy hiatus, the former members of the disbanded group B.A.P have reunited and made their much-anticipated return to the stage, now performing under a new name.

Debuting in 2012, the iconic boy band quickly rose to fame with their versatile sound, delivering powerful hip-hop anthems like “No Mercy” and “One Shot,” alongside lighter, more playful tracks such as “Stop It” and “Crash.”

The band was disbanded in 2019, following the expiration of their contracts with TS Entertainment.

Presenting the EP "Curtain Call," the members are coming back under the name "Bang & Jung & Yoo & Moon," the surnames of the members, rather than using their original group name.

"We would love to perform as the original team name, but there were difficulties. We considered creating a new name and other options, but having performed under that name for so long, it was hard to choose a new one," member Young-jae said Thursday, shedding tears while explaining the decision behind the new name.

"Many fans remember us by that name, so we thought it would be better to meet our fans with our names rather than coming up with an entirely different name," member Daeh-hyun added.

The new album “Curtain Call” consists of five tracks spanning various genres, all infused with B.A.P’s unique style. Leader Yong-guk participated in composing all the songs and served as the album’s executive producer.

"The album title ‘Curtain Call’ signifies our return to the stage for the fans who have continued to support us after our hiatus," Yong-guk said.

The title track “Gone” highlights their vocal abilities, with lyrics expressing their longing for fans and the complex emotions experienced during their time away.

Jong-up expressed joy at how the music video captures the strong bond between the members.

"The music video shows more of our daily lives rather than our stage personas. It ends with a group dance, symbolizing our comeback after the hiatus."

The first track, “Love,” is dedicated to the fans who have waited patiently, while the pre-released song “Farewell” offers a message of comfort. Young-jae, who wrote the lyrics for the final track “Way Back,” shared that he put considerable thought into the lyrics.

Young-jae became emotional again when discussing the part of the song he hopes fans will focus on: the opening line, “It’s been a while since I told you my story.”

The idea to reunite was initiated by Jong-up.

“We had been discussing a reunion for some time. Around late 2023, I suggested we get together right after Young-jae’s discharge from the military in May this year. We always thought we’d reunite someday; it was just a matter of timing,” Jong-up said.

B.A.P's youngest member, Zelo, who has been serving his military duties since December 2023, also sent his support, according to Young-jae.

“Zelo constantly asks if there’s anything he can do. He wants to be with us, but it’s physically impossible at the moment. We hope to come back as five members again someday,” Young-jae said.

Following the release of their album, the four-member group will hold a fan concert from Saturday to Sunday, marking their first concert since 2018.