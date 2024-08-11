K-pop stars’ military favoritism controversy returns amid Suga's DUI incident

Suga of BTS attends the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held at Coex in Seoul, in July 2023. (Newsis)

The long-standing controversy over K-pop stars receiving preferential treatment during their mandatory military service has resurfaced following BTS member Suga's drunk driving incident Tuesday. Currently serving as a public service agent, Suga was booked and is under police investigation for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated.

In response, the Military Manpower Administration released a press statement Thursday, addressing the incident and promising to strengthen education to ensure social service agents comply with regulations during their service. The MMA also committed to rigorously managing and supervising these agents.

“When social service agents are enlisted, they receive basic training at a training center. They also undergo job-specific training at their respective institutions and regularly follow service regulation courses. As part of efforts to strengthen education, the MMA plans to increase either the duration or frequency of training sessions,” MMA deputy spokesperson Woo Tak-kyoun told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

However, skepticism surrounds the MMA’s promised measures, as numerous celebrities have faced trouble while serving their military terms as social service agents.

Last year, rapper Nafla was accused of frequently being absent from work while fulfilling his service days as a public service agent. In 2016, Park Yoo-chun of TVXQ was accused of sexual assault at a nightlife establishment while serving as a social service agent, and actor Lee Min-ki faced similar accusations while serving as a public service worker.

Despite punishments for those violating military law, K-pop stars continue to cause issues, leading to increased demands for stricter control over celebrities enjoying favoritism as public service agents.

Culture critic Jung Duk-hyun highlights the significant societal influence of K-pop stars and that they need to act responsibly.

“Celebrities receive intense scrutiny and attention when these incidents occur. This leads to controversies about the special treatment they receive. Therefore, celebrities must bear a heavy sense of responsibility. When this is broken, it causes a significant impact on society,” Jung said Thursday. “In some ways, it can be seen as a moral hazard, but it seems that celebrities do not recognize the severity of the issue itself."