[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to drop English-language single

NCT Dream will release the English-language single “Rains in Heaven” on Aug. 23, label SM Entertainment said Friday. Mark participated in writing the lyrics for the 80s-style pop tune which blends drum, bass and synthesizer sounds and soothes listeners with empathy. The seven members perform the song for the first time during the North American and European leg of NCT Dream's upcoming world tour “The Dream Show 3: Dream()scape” which begins Aug. 31. The tour started in May with a three-day concert in Seoul and will resume in Manila, the Philippines, on Saturday. Separately, the NCT subunit became a nominee for 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with “Smoothie,” the main track from its fifth EP “Dream()scape,” in Best K-Pop category. The mini album was an instant million-seller, logging 1.32 million on the day of release, and sold over 2.46 million in the first week. EXO’s Chanyeol to put out 1st solo album

Chanyeol of EXO will release his first solo album on Aug. 28, label SM Entertainment announced Friday. The EP “Black Out” comprises six tracks including the titular track and spans different genres to showcase the musician’s musical range. Although this is the first solo album from him, the main rapper of EXO has released singles “SSFW” and “Tomorrow” through the label’s Station project as well as the digital solo single “Good Enough” from last year. Last week, he also announced a solo tour of 10 Asian cities under the title “City-scape.” Beginning with a two-date live show in Seoul on the first weekend next month, Chanyeol will visit four cities in Japan as well as Ho Chi Minh, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong until Nov. 21. Enhypen goes platinum in Japan with 2nd LP

Enhypen’s second studio album “Romance: Untold” earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to the organization Friday. The LP is its fifth album to log 250,000 shipments in the country, following three single albums and its first full Japanese-language album. It is the first to do so for an album released in Korea. The LP “Romance: Untold” came out last month and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 2, a record for the group. It is on its third week on the chart, ranking No. 44. Meanwhile, the band dropped the remix of “Brought The Heat Back” collaborating with chart-topping American singer and songwriter Ava Max. The song is a B-side about a boy trying to act normal while feeling jealous for the first time. The Kingdom to tour North America

