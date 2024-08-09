Hybe Chairman Bang spotted in LA with livestreamer Seyeon

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk is spotted in Los Angeles with livestreamer Seyeon (left) and her older sister in July (YouTube)

Chairman of powerhouse K-pop company Hybe Bang Si-hyuk was spotted crossing the street with renowned livestreamer Seyeon and her older sister in Los Angeles.

A YouTube video showing a street in Beverly Hills sometime in July captured Bang with Seyeon and her sister crossing at a crosswalk.

As the clip went viral online drawing speculations, Hybe told local reporters that “Chairman Bang had met with Seyeon’s older sister in the past in a gathering with his acquaintances during which she had asked for Bang’s advice on how to respond to impersonators of entertainment workers.”

Hybe added, “Bang guided them to tourist spots and good restaurants when Seyeon and her sister traveled to Los Angeles.”

Beverly Hills, the city where the three were spotted, is near Bel Air, a residential area in Los Angeles County where Bang bought a lavish mansion at $26.4 million in 2022.

Seyeon had shared photos of herself traveling in LA on Instagram in late July.

The 24-year-old livestreamer debuted on online streaming platform AfreecaTV in June 2019, where she goes by "Juice Seyeon."

She is one of the star streamers on the platform making up to 3 billion won ($2.18 million) in a year.

Seyeon recently starred in Netflix Korea’s survival entertainment show “The Influencer” released on Tuesday.