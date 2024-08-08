[Today’s K-pop] Ive drops pre-release from upcoming Japan EP

(Credit: Starship Entertainment) (Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive has unveiled “Crush,” the focus track from its second EP in Japan, in advance to the full release to come on Wednesday. In the music video for the summery pop tune, the six bandmates frolick under the sun, enjoying the season and having fun together. The EP “Alive” is due out on Aug. 28 and will consist of five tracks, including two new songs – “Crush” and “Will.” The latter was used as an opening theme song for the “Pokemon” animation series. Ive’s first EP in Japan, “Wave” in May last year, topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album rankings. Meanwhile, the group is to hit the stage at Tokyo Dome on Sept. 4 and 5 for encore concerts for its first international tour. The Japanese leg of the tour attracted about 78,000 people in total. On Aug. 17 and 18, the group will participate in Summer Sonic 2024 in Osaka and Tokyo. NewJeans hailed as ‘next wave’ of young stars

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans made the “Young Hollywood Impact Report,” as listed by US magazine Variety. In an article published on Wednesday in the US, the group was one of “the next gen stars” who “made a splash in the last year in the worlds of film, television, music, theater and digital.” The publication touted the quintet as “total K-pop darlings” who have streaked across the Billboard Global 200, amassed more than 4 billion streams and cinched partnerships with Coca-Cola, Apple and Levi’s, all in just barely over two years. NewJeans is the only K-pop girl group to make the list, which also included boy band Ateez. Separately, the group earned nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for a second time with “Super Shy” from second EP “Get Up” for best K-Pop. Last year, it was shortlisted for group of the year. BoA announces Asia tour schedule

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

BoA detailed plans for her Asia tour Thursday via label SM Entertainment. The veteran singer announced in late June that she will celebrate the 24th anniversary of her debut with two concerts in Seoul. Tickets for the gig sold out fast, and she decided to open more seats, albeit with restricted views, for purchase, also on Thursday. According to the poster uploaded, she will perform in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct. 26, in Taipei, Taiwan on Nov. 23 and in Singapore the following week. She will be hosting her solo live show for the first time in over 1 1/2 years. Between the concerts, she had a stint as a member of the label’s project girl group Got the Beat and as a producer for NCT Wish. AB6IX to put out special EP

(Credit: Brand New Music) (Credit: Brand New Music)