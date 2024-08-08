[Herald Interview] K-drama remakes aim to cater to streaming viewers

"I'm Sorry, I Love You," starring Im Soo-jung (left) and So Ji-sub (KBS) "I'm Sorry, I Love You," starring Im Soo-jung (left) and So Ji-sub (KBS)

Masterpiece K-dramas from the early 2000s are soon to make a return this time as reimagined by their original creators. Korean streaming platform Wavve is currently undertaking a "New Classic" project, which will bring popular K-dramas from the past such as "My Lovely Sam Soon" and "I'm Sorry, I Love You," in a new format. The original 70-minute, 16-episode series will be condensed into 40-50 minute episodes with 6-8 episodes per series, and will feature new soundtracks performed by today's popular singers. According to Wavve officials, the biggest concern is that the remake projects could be seen as merely condensed versions of the originals. They emphasize that the content will be much more than that, featuring substantial updates to reflect the viewing habits of today’s audiences.

"My Lovely Sam Soon," starring Hyun Bin and Kim Sun-a (MBC)

"We edited the series to have the story focus primarily on the protagonist, cutting out unnecessary elements. The order of the plot will change slightly, and some scenes will be structured in a flashback format, allowing for a more fluid and speedy progression of plot," said Han Jeong-eun, chief marketing officer at Wavve, during an interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 2. Han was tasked with providing the initial ideas for the project, as well as overseeing its overall execution. "As streaming service users use subtitles a lot, Korean subtitles will also be provided to reflect contemporary trends, and, SD resolution (4:3 ratio) will be enhanced to 4K (16:9 ratio) resolution. The image quality and color tone have been reinforced to ensure a sharper, clearer display," said Han. In addition to the edits, one of the most notable updates to the classics is the overhaul of the soundtracks. Iconic tracks from "My Lovely Sam Soon" and "I'm Sorry, I Love You," such as Clazziquai's "She is," "Be My Love" and Park Hyo-shin's "Snow Flower," will be remade. Singer-songwriter Lee Moo-jin and Sole will reinterpret "She is," with Cloud reimagining "Be My Love." K-pop idol Doyoung of NCT will remake "Snow Flower." "In considering how to enhance dramas in 2024, I felt that modernizing the audio would be the most effective way to transform the overall atmosphere of the series," said Han. Han explained that the project was launched with the hope of viewers consuming series as "brands." "Despite a vast content library, new K-dramas are primarily what viewers consume. Unlike books, which are updated with revised editions, or movies that are remastered, dramas are mainly enjoyed as new releases," Han said. "To counter this trend, we initiated this project, aiming to have series enjoyed in a manner similar to how books and movies are revisited," Han added.



Han said the remake series provides a glimpse into how societal values have changed over the last 20 years in Korea. "Audiences will be amazed at how Korea has changed over the 20 years since the original series aired," said Han. "For example, if Sam-soon was seen as a pitiable single woman obsessed with marriage in her 30s back when 'My Lovely Sam Soon' was released, today she can be viewed as a 30-year-old woman who is a strong and independent individual who knows how to speak her mind and love herself," said Han. "Watching the remake series today will offer audiences insight into how perspectives have evolved over time. (In promotional events for the remake,) I hope to include a GV (a public talk with the series' participants) to delve into Sam-soon's career-related story," said Han. Han noted that while the official release dates haven't been set, the series will likely align with the seasons depicted, such as a winter launch for "I'm Sorry, I Love You." "There are series that came close to being remade, but didn't, such as 'Coffee Prince,' 'Boys Over Flowers' and 'Princess Hours,' for reasons including controversies involving the celebrities who starred in them, or the news that they would be remade from scratch," she said. "If this year’s project succeeds, I personally hope to create a special focusing on Kim Eun-sook," Han added. Kim is the renowned screenwriter behind hits such as "Secret Garden" and "Descendants of The Sun."