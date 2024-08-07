[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa to drop solo single feat. Rosalia

(Credit: Sony Music Korea) (Credit: Sony Music Korea)

Lisa of Blackpink will put out the solo single “New Woman” on Aug. 16, agency Lloud Company said Tuesday. She has joined forces with Grammy-winning Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalia. Fans have speculated that the two superstars would collaborate after watching a teaser featuring a silvery “rose” rotating between flashes of a silver star. Lisa had hinted at a solo endeavor with a TikTok video last week which included snippets of music in which she sang “Pullin’ up, fresh face, brand new dia.” In June, she dropped the single “Rockstar” and claimed the No. 70 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the No. 8 on Spotify’s Top Songs Global chart. The single also hit Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. the US at No. 4 and No. 1, respectively. TXT to host sports day-themed meeting

Tomorrow X Together will host a fan meeting in Seoul on Aug. 20, label Big Hit Music announced Wednesday. As the title “Play X Together 2024” suggests, the event is themed after a sports day, expanding one it held online two years ago. The five members will each team up with 100 fans and compete by playing games such as shooting basketballs and tug-of-war. It will be streamed live as well. Meanwhile, the band’s sixth EP “Minisode 3: Tomorrow” was shortlisted for the Best K-Pop award from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. It was nominated in four categories last year and picked up the trophy for the “Push Performance of the Year.” Last weekend, the group had a concert in Nagoya. It will wrap up its dome tour in Fukuoka, Japan next month. Riize to unveil 1st reality show

Riize will launch its first original show “Boss Riize,” label SM Entertainment said Wednesday. The news came with a poster that revealed that the six rookie idols would select a “boss” and follow his lead while traveling together. The first episode will be of them on a two-day trip to Gangwon Province. The 12-part show will air from Aug. 28 after two trailer videos due out on Aug. 14 and 21. In the meantime, the boy band will host the final gig of its fan concert tour "Riizing Day" in Seoul on Sept. 13-15. It coincides with the group's first debut anniversary and the first day’s concert will be livestreamed in 21 regions globally. The tour began in Seoul in May and brought the bandmates to 9 cities. It will resume in Jakarta later this month. Hybe posts record earnings in Q2

