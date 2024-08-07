PM says hospitals will extend application period for trainee doctor programs

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a central disaster response meeting on doctors' collective action held at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will allow hospitals to extend the application period for trainee doctor programs this week to help them recruit more junior doctors.

Han made the remark after only 104 candidates, or 1.4 percent of trainee doctor positions available at 126 hospitals, had applied for the training programs that begin next month amid a prolonged standoff between the government and the medical community.

"Within this week, the government will extend the application period for trainee doctor programs for the latter half of this year," Han said during an interagency meeting on doctors' collective actions.

Thousands of trainee doctors have resigned since February in protest of the government's plan to expand the medical school quota and refused to apply for training programs until the end of last month.

Han vowed to keep communicating with trainee doctors to encourage them to return to hospitals and take measures to prevent them from having disadvantages from the medical community.

"We will take stern actions against acts that obstruct (trainee doctors') return to hospitals," Han said.

Later this month, Han said the government will announce detailed action plans for four health care reform tasks and an investment plan for the next five years to boost regional and essential medical sectors. (Yonhap)