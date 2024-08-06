[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids tease follow-up track

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids uploaded a trailer for the music video of a B-side track from their ninth EP “Ate” on Monday. The visual for “Jjam” is fashioned after that of a horror movie and follows the eight members as they roam around dark spaces before breaking into a run spooked by a mysterious presence and shattering a glass bottle. The single, written by Bang Chan and Changbin, claimed the No. 9 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart last week. It follows the success of the main track “Chk Chk Boom” which debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at No. 49, a record for the band, while the mini album made a hotshot debut on the Billboard 200. The EP is its fifth consecutive album to do so and is staying among the top 10 in its second week, at No. 6. Meanwhile, the eight members rocked Lollapalooza Chicago last week, headlining the festival for the second time after Paris last year. BTS’ Jimin stays strong on Billboard chart

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS climbed up two rungs on Billboard’s Hot 100 with his solo single “Who,” which ranked No. 12 on the chart dated Aug. 10, according to the chart preview published Monday in the US. The hip-hop and R&B tune stayed atop its Global 200 and Global excl. the US charts, and in the UK it ranked No. 11 on the Official Singles chart after hitting No. 4, a career-high for the artist. The single notched the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions in about 10 hours while his EP “Muse” topped its Top Albums chart in 87. The single spent two weeks and 10 days atop Spotify’s Weekly and Daily Top Songs Global charts, respectively. On Sunday, label Big Hit Music unveiled two videos of Jimin performing two songs from the EP -- “Rebirth (Intro)” and “Slow Dance” – with a live band. (G)I-dle’s Soyeon not happy with agency

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle’s Soyeon admitted Tuesday that she was disappointed “again” with agency Cube Entertainment. She stirred up speculations that she might leave the management company after her solo performance at the group’s concert in Seoul last week. Her solo song “Is this bad b****** number?” included rap lines that were tweaked to mention her contract expiring in November, how she does not want to fawn and that no one can stop her. The company told a media outlet that she acted without consulting the company. But the singer and songwriter wrote on social media that she did not even try to keep it a secret and performed it dozens of times including rehearsals. The Seoul live show kicked off the quintet’s tour “Idol” which will take it to five cities in Asia and six in North America as well as two in Australia until Nov. 12. 2NE1’s concert sells out in no time

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)