Yoon advised to veto bills as conflict over public media escalates

Labor union members of South Korean journalists hold placards while filing a complaint against Lee Jin-sook, chief of the Korea Communications Commission, at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, July 31. (Yonhap) Labor union members of South Korean journalists hold placards while filing a complaint against Lee Jin-sook, chief of the Korea Communications Commission, at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, July 31. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday advised President Yoon Suk Yeol to strike down four main opposition-sponsored bills, which are designed to curtail Yoon's influence on the boardroom reshuffle of South Korea's public broadcasters or their highest direct authorities. This is the latest of a prolonged tit-for-tat in South Korea's political landscape, where Yoon's political opponents continue to ram bills -- including ones similar to those already vetoed -- through the parliament and the Yoon administration rejects them, through repeated iterations. Han said in a Cabinet meeting held at the Government Complex Seoul Tuesday that the bills breach the President's nomination rights enshrined in the Constitution. The recent bills also failed to fix problems that the ruling bloc pointed out in their previous versions, which Yoon had already vetoed in December and the prime minister had said could undermine the public broadcasters' political neutrality. Han slammed the opposition-controlled parliament at the 22nd National Assembly, as well, for denying bipartisanship in the first two months of operation and passing no other bills than ones that are anti-constitutional and against free-market principles.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bangs the gravel at a Cabinet meeting held in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bangs the gravel at a Cabinet meeting held in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A senior official of the presidential office said on condition of anonymity that Yoon, who is currently on a weeklong summer break, may "take his time" to exercise his veto power over the four bills before the Aug. 15 deadline. No further action was announced as of press time. Yoon has already vetoed 15 bills since his inauguration in May 2022 until Monday, as the current president is to work with the opposition-led parliament throughout his five-year term. Public broadcasters to be affected by the revisions are the Korean Broadcasting System, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. and Educational Broadcasting System. Through the revisions, the opposition parties sought to expand the boardroom of KBS, EBS and MBC's direct authority Foundation of Broadcast Culture, by increasing the number of all of their non-executive directors to 21. Currently, KBS has 11 members, while the number of board members in both MBC's controlling shareholder and EBS stands at nine. The revisions will also endow representatives of viewers and academic circles with the power to recommend directors of the top authorities of KBS, MBC and EBS. There is no clear legal ground over how the boardroom directors are chosen, other than the broadcasting watchdog's eligibility to recommend or approve them. Moreover, one of the four bills will no longer permit the broadcasting watchdog Korea Communications Commission to make any decisions without at least four out of five standing commissioners present at the meeting.

Lee Jin-sook (right), chief commissioner of the Korea Communications Commission, and its commissioner Kim Tae-kyu, appear at an inauguration ceremony in KCC headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap) Lee Jin-sook (right), chief commissioner of the Korea Communications Commission, and its commissioner Kim Tae-kyu, appear at an inauguration ceremony in KCC headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

Under the current rule, the KCC may make key decisions, including nominations or recommendations of the parties with only two out of five members nominated and present at the meeting, which, for example, allowed its two commissioners -- who Yoon has the power to nominate -- to name or recommend new board members of the public broadcasters or their direct authorities. The Democratic Party of Korea claimed that these bills are aimed at restoring political influence on public broadcasters. All of the contentious broadcasting bills gradually garnered approval at the National Assembly plenary session over six days until July 30, following the ruling party lawmakers' filibusters that later invoked clotures for every bill. All 108 ruling party lawmakers boycotted each voting session and walked out, and reentered another session to kick off a new unlimited debate for another bill. The ruling People Power Party could not stop the opposition parties from delaying the voting session with the unlimited debate as opposition parties have more than 180 lawmakers at the National Assembly -- a minimum threshold required to end the debate and force the vote to kick off. These four bills were transferred to the government on July 30. All four bills were railroaded by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, who solely occupy a majority of 170 seats at the 300-member National Assembly.

Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers including Rep. Kim Hyun appear the Korea Communications Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday to inspect any irregularities in the process of nominating new directors of KBS and MBC's key shareholder last week. (Yonhap) Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers including Rep. Kim Hyun appear the Korea Communications Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday to inspect any irregularities in the process of nominating new directors of KBS and MBC's key shareholder last week. (Yonhap)