Yoon advised to veto bills as conflict over public media escalates

Yoon advised to veto bills as conflict over public media escalatesBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug. 6, 2024 - 15:06
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday advised President Yoon Suk Yeol to strike down four main opposition-sponsored bills, which are designed to curtail Yoon's influence on the boardroom reshuffle of South Korea's public broadcasters or their highest direct authorities.
This is the latest of a prolonged tit-for-tat in South Korea's political landscape, where Yoon's political opponents continue to ram bills -- including ones similar to those already vetoed -- through the parliament and the Yoon administration rejects them, through repeated iterations.
Han said in a Cabinet meeting held at the Government Complex Seoul Tuesday that the bills breach the President's nomination rights enshrined in the Constitution. The recent bills also failed to fix problems that the ruling bloc pointed out in their previous versions, which Yoon had already vetoed in December and the prime minister had said could undermine the public broadcasters' political neutrality.
Han slammed the opposition-controlled parliament at the 22nd National Assembly, as well, for denying bipartisanship in the first two months of operation and passing no other bills than ones that are anti-constitutional and against free-market principles.
A senior official of the presidential office said on condition of anonymity that Yoon, who is currently on a weeklong summer break, may "take his time" to exercise his veto power over the four bills before the Aug. 15 deadline. No further action was announced as of press time.
Yoon has already vetoed 15 bills since his inauguration in May 2022 until Monday, as the current president is to work with the opposition-led parliament throughout his five-year term.
Public broadcasters to be affected by the revisions are the Korean Broadcasting System, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. and Educational Broadcasting System.
Through the revisions, the opposition parties sought to expand the boardroom of KBS, EBS and MBC's direct authority Foundation of Broadcast Culture, by increasing the number of all of their non-executive directors to 21. Currently, KBS has 11 members, while the number of board members in both MBC's controlling shareholder and EBS stands at nine.
The revisions will also endow representatives of viewers and academic circles with the power to recommend directors of the top authorities of KBS, MBC and EBS. There is no clear legal ground over how the boardroom directors are chosen, other than the broadcasting watchdog's eligibility to recommend or approve them.
Moreover, one of the four bills will no longer permit the broadcasting watchdog Korea Communications Commission to make any decisions without at least four out of five standing commissioners present at the meeting.
Under the current rule, the KCC may make key decisions, including nominations or recommendations of the parties with only two out of five members nominated and present at the meeting, which, for example, allowed its two commissioners -- who Yoon has the power to nominate -- to name or recommend new board members of the public broadcasters or their direct authorities.
The Democratic Party of Korea claimed that these bills are aimed at restoring political influence on public broadcasters.
All of the contentious broadcasting bills gradually garnered approval at the National Assembly plenary session over six days until July 30, following the ruling party lawmakers' filibusters that later invoked clotures for every bill. All 108 ruling party lawmakers boycotted each voting session and walked out, and reentered another session to kick off a new unlimited debate for another bill.
The ruling People Power Party could not stop the opposition parties from delaying the voting session with the unlimited debate as opposition parties have more than 180 lawmakers at the National Assembly -- a minimum threshold required to end the debate and force the vote to kick off.
These four bills were transferred to the government on July 30.
All four bills were railroaded by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, who solely occupy a majority of 170 seats at the 300-member National Assembly.
A week earlier, Yoon confirmed Lee Jin-sook as chief commissioner of the KCC and approved former judge Kim Tae-kyu as the other standing commissioner of KCC on Wednesday, enabling the KCC to immediately recommend seven new KBS directors and six new directors of MBC's decisionmaking panel on the same day.
Lee's term as the KCC chief, as well as KCC's decisionmaking function, ground to a halt Friday as the Democratic Party passed the impeachment motion just two days after she took office.
On Tuesday, Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers raided the KCC office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province to inspect any irregularities in the process of nominating new KBS and MBC directors last week.
According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in May, South Korea's global press freedom index fell by 15 notches to 62nd place due to lack of protection against harassment toward reporters. South Korea was categorized as one of the "problematic" countries, contrary to the previous year's outcome when the nation's media environment was deemed "satisfactory."
