More K-pop singers turn to video streaming service

Seo Ji-soo, a former member of girl group Lovelyz, speaks during a press conference for the group's 4th mini-album showcase held in Yongsan, Seoul on April 23, 2018. (Newsis)

More K-pop musicians struggling to succeed in the entertainment industry are turning to the local livestreaming platform AfreecaTV as a way to make money.

AfreecaTV has long been ill-received by the public due to its involvement in several social problems, including sex crimes and the abasement of disabled persons. For K-pop musicians, appearing on the platform’s video streaming service has been seen as taboo.

However, for many former idols who have devoted their youth to training to become K-pop stars, job options outside of entertainment may be limited -- especially if they gained some fame in the past. Most importantly, the potential to make money in a short time drives these former idols to become streamers.

Seo Ji-soo, a former member of the K-pop girl group Lovelyz, transitioned to a career in acting in November 2021 after her contract with Woollim Entertainment expired. Met with little success, she launched her channel on AfreecaTV in February this year.

“I am pursuing a new path as an actress, but given the current unfavorable circumstances, I thought about what I could do well. I decided that if I could happily broadcast and have the people I like enjoy watching, it would be great," Seo said during her first internet broadcast in February.

She earned 3 million won ($2,207) during the four hours of her debut stream. Unlike provocative streamers who face backlash due to excessive staging, indecent exposure and gambling-like activities during livestreaming to attract more donations, Seo only had conversations with fans about her recent life.

Other idol-turned-streamers such as Ellin of Crayon Pop, Dahee of Glam and Park Seo-ah of Brave Girls, who had ventured onto AfreecaTV before Seo, share a range of content including gaming, chatting with viewers and personal experiences.