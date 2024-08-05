Ewha Womans University professor Chon Soo-yong appointed LTI Korea head

Culture Minister Yu In-chon (left) and Chon Soo-yong pose for photos after Chon's appointment as the president of the Literature Translation Institute of Korea at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Jongno, Monday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism appointed Chon Soo-yong, emeritus professor of English Literature at Ewha Womans University, as president of the Literature Translation Institute of Korea, Monday. Chon will serve a three-year term.

Born in 1954, Chon holds a master’s and a doctorate in English Literature from the University of Michigan. She has served as a professor in the English departments of Kyung Hee University (1993-1997) and Ewha Womans University (1998-2019). She was also the president of the English Language and Literature Association of Korea (2014-2015) and a board member of LTI Korea (2013-2018), according to the ministry.

“We hope the new president, with her extensive experience and expertise in literature and translation, will play a significant role in increasing global interest in Korean literature,” said Culture Minister Yu In-chon in a press release.

LTI Korea, a government-affiliated organization, is dedicated to promoting Korean literature and culture globally. Its main focuses include supporting the translation and publication of Korean literary works and educating translators. Established in 1996 as the Korean Literature Translation Fund, the organization was renamed LTI Korea in 2001.

Chon is the ninth president of LTI Korea, succeeding Kwak Hyo-hwan, who had 30 years of experience at the Daesan Foundation, a private foundation that performs work similar to that of LTI Korea.