Lee Woo-seok wins bronze in men's individual archery for 2nd medal in Paris

Lee Woo-seok wins bronze in men's individual archery for 2nd medal in ParisBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 4, 2024 - 21:48
Lee Woo-seok claimed bronze in the men's individual archery event Sunday for his second medal of the Paris Olympics.
Lee defeated Florian Unruh of Germany 6-0 in the set score in the bronze medal match at Invalides in Paris. Lee fell to the third-place contest after losing to fellow South Korean Kim Woo-jin in the semifinals earlier Sunday.
Lee previously helped South Korea win the men's team gold medal.
