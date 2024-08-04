Home

Lee Woo-seok wins bronze in men's individual archery for 2nd medal in Paris

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 4, 2024 - 21:48

Lee Woo-seok of South Korea competes in the bronze medal match of the men's individual archery event at the Paris Olympics at Invalides in Paris on Sunday. (Yonhap) Lee Woo-seok of South Korea competes in the bronze medal match of the men's individual archery event at the Paris Olympics at Invalides in Paris on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Lee Woo-seok claimed bronze in the men's individual archery event Sunday for his second medal of the Paris Olympics.

Lee defeated Florian Unruh of Germany 6-0 in the set score in the bronze medal match at Invalides in Paris. Lee fell to the third-place contest after losing to fellow South Korean Kim Woo-jin in the semifinals earlier Sunday.

Lee previously helped South Korea win the men's team gold medal.

