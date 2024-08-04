6 in 10 S. Koreans won't date across political lines: survey

Almost six out of 10 Koreans are unwilling to date someone with opposing political views, a survey shows, pointing to a deepening rift between liberals and conservatives in the country.

Data from the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, which surveyed 3,950 Koreans aged 19 to 75 last year, revealed that 58.2 percent of respondents did not wish to enter a romantic relationship with partners who do not share their political views. In civic and social activities, over 70 percent of respondents opposed working with individuals who hold opposing political beliefs, and 33 percent even refused to attend social gatherings, such as drinking events, with them.

The survey’s other findings also depict the nation as experiencing considerable political polarization.

A vast majority of respondents, at 92.3 percent, perceived significant conflicts between the political left and right, an increase from 87 percent in 2018. Only about 21 percent stated that they trust the National Assembly.

Among other social conflicts identified by the respondents were those between full-time and part-time employees (82.2 percent), employers and workers (79.1 percent), the rich and the poor (78 percent) and large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises (71.8 percent).

Overall, respondents rated social unity at an average of 4.2 on a scale of 10, down from 4.31 in 2022 and 4.59 in 2021. Meanwhile, the average level of social conflict rose to 2.93 out of 4 last year, up from 2.88 in 2018.

Apart from social and political divides, the level of life satisfaction at an individual level has climbed.

The average level of happiness, on a scale of 10, stood at 6.76 last year, rising by 0.43 points from 6.33 in 2021. On the other hand, the depression level decreased to 2.57 last year, down from 2.92 in 2021.