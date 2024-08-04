[Herald Review] (G)I-dle kicks off 'iDOL' world tour

(G)I-dle kicks off 'iDOL' world tour with a 2-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, Saturday. (Cube Entertainment)

“I am the top, super lady,” the first line of (G)I-dle’s hit track “Super Lady,” echoed through the KSPO Dome in Seoul evoking earsplitting cheers from the nearly 8,000 fans that filled the venue on Saturday.

Soon after, (G)I-dle appeared from a lift like warriors, dressed in black sets, to kick off their world tour “iDOL” with a two-day concert in Seoul.

As they slowly descended towards the main stage, they were welcomed by a mega dance crew that together created an astonishing performance.

The opening stage was met with an enthusiastic sing-along from the audience.

“It took us seven years to hold a standalone concert here at the KSPO Dome. We bet Neverland (fandom name) waited for this moment just as much as we did. Thank you for standing by our side for all these years. Today, we will show you more than what you could have imagined,” said Yuqi of (G)I-dle.

Each member of the quintet had a solo performance during which they could show off their individual charms.

Shuhua took the first solo stage with a dance cover of Tyla’s “Water,” a song that recently went viral for its sexy choreography.

Shuhua's performance ended with a spray of water falling from the ceiling.

Yuqi followed next by performing “Radio (Dum Dum),” which she both composed and wrote the lyrics for.

Then Minnie appeared on a crescent moon, looking like a fairy-tale princess in a long pink puffy dress singing “Like A Dream.”

Minnie’s “Like A Dream” is on the original soundtrack of the tvN romance series “Lovely Runner,” which took the world by storm.

Next up was Soyeon who surprised the audience with short orange hair dressed in a leopard bodysuit.

She put on a charismatic rapping performance of “Is this bad b****** number?”, a B-side track from her first solo EP.

Miyeon lit up the last solo stage with “Sky Walking,” an unreleased song she wrote.

Standing on a cloud, she appeared from the ceiling like an angel.

Both her appearance and her clear, high-pitched vocals left the audience mesmerized.