Solo debut rush of K-pop artists

In the latter half of this year, the K-pop scene will witness several high-profile solo debuts of K-pop artists.

Yoon San-ha of Astro releases his debut solo mini-album "Dusk" on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in his eight-year career.

The album features six tracks, each designed to signify the stages of dusk, from the setting sun to the deep night.

San-ha, who debuted as the youngest member of Astro in 2016, has been steadily building his solo musicality, contributing to the group's albums and releasing his own compositions like "24 Hours" and "Wind."