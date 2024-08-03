Solo debut rush of K-pop artists

Most Popular
Solo debut rush of K-pop artistsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Aug. 3, 2024 - 16:01
In the latter half of this year, the K-pop scene will witness several high-profile solo debuts of K-pop artists.
Yoon San-ha of Astro releases his debut solo mini-album "Dusk" on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in his eight-year career.
The album features six tracks, each designed to signify the stages of dusk, from the setting sun to the deep night.
San-ha, who debuted as the youngest member of Astro in 2016, has been steadily building his solo musicality, contributing to the group's albums and releasing his own compositions like "24 Hours" and "Wind."
Tzuyu of Twice will be the third to make a solo debut from the group, following Nayeon and Jihyo.
The singer's debut album, "AbouTzu," promises a fresh look at Tzuyu as a solo artist. The trailer video features surreal props such as multiple clocks and waves crashing inside picture frames, creating a dreamlike atmosphere.
Tzuyu's solo debut follows the group's highly successful world tour, "Ready To Be," which concluded at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan, Wednesday. The tour solidified their status as global stadium artists, attracting 1.5 million fans across 27 regions and 51 performances.
SM Entertainment has a star-studded lineup for the third quarter, with the solo debuts of EXO’s Chanyeol, Red Velvet’s Irene and NCT’s Jaehyun.
Chanyeol is in the final stages of preparing for his solo debut, with his live tour, "2024 Chanyeol Live Tour: Cityscape," kicking off on Sept. 6 and 7 in Seoul. This follows "The Eternity" fan tour across seven Asian cities and his performance at the TMEA 2024 music festival in China.
While specific details about Irene and Jaehyun's solo debuts are still under wraps, anticipation is high among fans.
Irene recently celebrated Red Velvet's 10th anniversary with the mini album "Cosmic," and Jaehyun's group NCT 127 will host fan meetings to celebrate their eighth anniversary, "8ecret Invitation," at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, on Aug. 3 and 4.
jy@heraldcorp.com
