SM reveals first British K-pop group 'Dear Alice'By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Aug. 2, 2024 - 17:06
K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment introduced their first British K-pop boy band “Dear Alice” on Thursday at the Soho Hotel in London, the agency said Friday.
The group is a collaborative effort between SM Entertainment, the North American corporation of Kakao Entertainment, and the British entertainment company Moon & Back. The British company handled casting in the UK, while SM Entertainment provided K-pop expertise in music, vocals and choreography.
"Training at SM has been an incredible journey for all of us. With the amazing support from SM employees and Korean staffers, we were able to have new experiences. This process made the creation of a fantastic TV program and the formation of our team possible," member Dexter Greenwood said during the press conference held in London.
Dear Alice consists of five members -- Dexter Greenwood, James Sharp, Blaise Noon, Oliver Quinn, and Reese Carter -- all British nationals.
The boy band will kick off its promotion with the broadcast of the six-part TV series "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in August. The series captures the five members' journey as they undergo K-pop training in Seoul for 100 days.
-
jy@heraldcorp.com
-
